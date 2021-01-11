Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bolton Wanderers

‘Our luck is just unbelievably bad’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react as frustrating player news emerges

Published

4 mins ago

on

Bolton Wanderers have been dealt a blow with Declan John set to be out for around four weeks with a hamstring injury.

John has recently arrived at Bolton on loan from Swansea City, as he looks get to regular first-team football under his belt away from South Wales.

The 25-year-old is still yet to make his debut for Ian Evatt’s side, though, and he may now have to wait another month to do so.

According to the Bolton News’ Marc Iles, John has injured his hamstring and is set to be out of action for up to four weeks.

It’s a blow for Bolton and for Evatt, after working so hard to get John through the doors at the University of Bolton Stadium in the first place.

Jak Hickman is now an option to fill in at full-back, but here, we take a look at Bolton fans’ reactions to this latest injury blow…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Our luck is just unbelievably bad’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react as frustrating player news emerges

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: