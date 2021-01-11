‘Our luck is just unbelievably bad’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react as frustrating player news emerges

Bolton Wanderers have been dealt a blow with Declan John set to be out for around four weeks with a hamstring injury.

John has recently arrived at Bolton on loan from Swansea City, as he looks get to regular first-team football under his belt away from South Wales.

The 25-year-old is still yet to make his debut for Ian Evatt’s side, though, and he may now have to wait another month to do so.

According to the Bolton News’ Marc Iles, John has injured his hamstring and is set to be out of action for up to four weeks.

It’s a blow for Bolton and for Evatt, after working so hard to get John through the doors at the University of Bolton Stadium in the first place.

Jak Hickman is now an option to fill in at full-back, but here, we take a look at Bolton fans’ reactions to this latest injury blow…

If it’s true then surely Hickman gets a game against Exeter? Brain says it’ll be brocky rb and Jones Lb but I’d love to see hicky play again — smoggy (@jacksmallman11) January 11, 2021

Pahaha if i dont laugh I’ll cry.. our luck is just unbelievably bad — Joel Wolstencroft (@JoelWolstencro1) January 11, 2021

Probably the most Bolton thing imaginable — James Dawson (@JamesDawson59) January 11, 2021

Huge gamble signing players who are short of games or injury prone. Sometimes you have to take a risk but it’s extremely bad news-With kioso gone now it’s a massive problem once again for Evatt — Chris McKeown (@TheChrisMcKeown) January 11, 2021

The BWFC left back curse strikes again — Elliot Dagnall (@dagnall_elliot) January 11, 2021

i’ll take it, could have been worse — . (@ben_clift7) January 11, 2021

Omg with him and kioso not much luck at the moment 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Mark Oliver (@Markoliver21578) January 11, 2021

You genuinely couldn't make this up. — Janice (@timeywimey5tuff) January 11, 2021