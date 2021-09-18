‘Our luck doesn’t get any better’ – Many Luton Town fans react to team news ahead of Swansea City clash

Luton Town welcome Swansea City to Kenilworth Road this afternoon, with the hosts hopeful of returning to winning ways.

The Hatters have drawn their last three Championship contests and have not tasted victory in four.

Nathan Jones’ side needed stoppage time goals in their last two matches to secure points against Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City, but they will be hoping that their return to Kenilworth Road will end with a win.

Luton have picked up nine points from their opening seven games, leaving them in 13th place and as far away from the play-offs, as they are from the bottom three.

Jones has made two changes to the side that drew against Bristol City during the week.

Cameron Jerome drops down to the bench, with Elijah Adebayo coming into the starting line up.

Gabe Osho also returns to the starting line up after sitting out against Bristol City on Wednesday evening. The 23-year-old comes in for Amari’i Bell who has dropped out of the squad altogether.

(Sluga, Bree, Lockyer, Burke, Naismith, Osho, Lansbury, Ruddock Mpanzu, Berry, Cornick, Adebayo)

Here, we take a look at how some Luton Town fans have reacted on Twitter to Luton’s starting XI to face The Swans…

What a team 😍 Here is the team for today 👏 https://t.co/Nm41zYoadm — Oh When The Town Podcast (@OhWhenTheTown) September 18, 2021

Love seeing Luke Berry back starting — Tom (@tomltfc_) September 18, 2021

Berry number 10 and finally Elijah 🤩

I rate that Nathan — ‏‏‎* (@PK_SZN) September 18, 2021

Decent pick given resources available. Sorry to see Bradley and Bell more than likely injured again. Our luck doesn’t get any better. — Chris Mitchell (@chrismitch99) September 18, 2021

Deserved starts again for Lansbury and Berry . — Grant_hh37 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽🧡🤍 (@GrantTheHatter) September 18, 2021

NJ diamond is back boys and girls — CalumBright (@CalumBright_) September 18, 2021

Good to see Clark back, Bradley out again it seems though 😕 — John Davidson (@AnonymousLTFC) September 18, 2021

Welcome back JC. Hoping for another Lansbury masterclass. — Jason (@JasonLTFC) September 18, 2021