Luton Town

‘Our luck doesn’t get any better’ – Many Luton Town fans react to team news ahead of Swansea City clash

Published

22 mins ago

on

Luton Town welcome Swansea City to Kenilworth Road this afternoon, with the hosts hopeful of returning to winning ways. 

The Hatters have drawn their last three Championship contests and have not tasted victory in four.

Nathan Jones’ side needed stoppage time goals in their last two matches to secure points against Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City, but they will be hoping that their return to Kenilworth Road will end with a win.

Luton have picked up nine points from their opening seven games, leaving them in 13th place and as far away from the play-offs, as they are from the bottom three.

Jones has made two changes to the side that drew against Bristol City during the week.

Cameron Jerome drops down to the bench, with Elijah Adebayo coming into the starting line up.

Gabe Osho also returns to the starting line up after sitting out against Bristol City on Wednesday evening. The 23-year-old comes in for Amari’i Bell who has dropped out of the squad altogether.

(Sluga, Bree, Lockyer, Burke, Naismith, Osho, Lansbury, Ruddock Mpanzu, Berry, Cornick, Adebayo)

Here, we take a look at how some Luton Town fans have reacted on Twitter to Luton’s starting XI to face The Swans…


