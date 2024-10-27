On the same day that brother Jude suffered an embarrassing 4-0 El Clásico loss, Jobe Bellingham enjoyed one of the greatest performances of his own young career.

With a delightfully finished header met at some pace, his second goal of the season, the 19-year-old helped league leaders Sunderland secure a two-nothing victory against Oxford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Jobe Bellingham - Oxford (H) 26/10/24 FotMob rating 8.5 Minutes played 90 Goals 1 Shots 2 Accurate passes 40/43 (93%) Tackles won 1 Recoveries 4 Ground duels won 4/9 (44%)

With Burnley and Leeds both dropping points, this victory extended Sunderland's lead at the EFL's summit to five points.

Sunderland have a wealth of young talent

Bellingham Jr. is just one example of the wealth of young talent that the Black Cats have at their disposal. Sunderland, despite their superiority in the league, currently have by far the youngest average age of any team in the division, suggesting they have some extremely valuable assets to keep hold of.

Of the eight players who have accumulated more than 850 minutes this season, only Luke O'Nien is over the age of 24.

Sunderland AFC - Players with 850+ minutes in first 12 games (Transfermarkt) Position Name Age Apps Goals Minutes CB Luke O'Nien 29 11 2 990' RB Trai Hume 22 11 - 990' GK Anthony Patterson 24 11 - 990' LB Dennis Cirkin 22 11 1 990' CAM Jobe Bellingham 19 11 1 990' CM Chris Rigg 17 12 3 900' CM Dan Neil 22 10 - 895' LW Romaine Mundle 21 12 4 874'

With this in mind, and combined with the Wearside club's eye-catching form, it is only reasonable to assume that top-flight vultures may begin to circle.

The prodigious Chris Rigg may be difficult to hold on to amid Premier League rumours, with Bellingham himself reportedly staving off similar interest this summer.

Each coming transfer window may spell nervous times for Mackems, Bellingham's message to the fans on Saturday evening will, for now, assure them of his allegiance.

Jobe Bellingham feels at home in Sunderland

While posting on Instagram after a big win is nothing out of the ordinary, particularly for someone with Jobe Bellingham's residual PR, it was the wording of the young midfielder's caption that may have caught the attention of fans in the North East.

'Great way to finish the week at our home', a succinct, nine word statement that implies The Stadium of Light is very much where Bellingham wants to be playing his football right now.

It would be completely understandable for someone in Jobe's familial position to try and rush his seemingly inevitable top-flight career, though it appears that the teenager has good people around him that know how to best nurture his talent.

This perceived endorsement of the general mood around the club is testament to manager Régis Le Bris, who has been an absolute revelation on Wearside.

The Frenchman now must not only continue his sides fortunes amid an increasingly realistic push for promotion, but endeavor to convince his young side to stay largely intact upon the campaign's conclusion, as at present, it would appear that something incredibly special is brewing in the north-east.