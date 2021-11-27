Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Our Harry Maguire’, ‘Excellent’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans debate performance v West Brom

Published

43 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest played out a goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening and many Reds fans have been debating the performance of midfielder Ryan Yates. 

James Garner and Braian Ojeda were impressive against Luton Town in midweek but with Jack Colback suspended, Steve Cooper brought Ryan Yates back into the XI against a physical West Brom side.

The 24-year-old certainly had a busy evening in a game that could’ve gone either way, particularly in the frantic final 20 minutes after Jayson Molumby’s sending off.

Yates looked after possession well, connecting with 82% of his passes, and won six of his nine ground duels, as well as making two interceptions and one tackle, as he looked to break up play (Sofascore).

However, his biggest contributions came in both boxes; the midfielder made five clearances and won four aerial duels, including heading two attempts over the bar from corners.

Yates has not always been the most popular figure among Reds supporters but has won many around with some of his performances this term.

Last night’s game was no different, with the midfielder’s display proving divisive among Forest fans on Twitter.

Read their reaction here:


