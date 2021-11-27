‘Our Harry Maguire’, ‘Excellent’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans debate performance v West Brom

Nottingham Forest played out a goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening and many Reds fans have been debating the performance of midfielder Ryan Yates.

James Garner and Braian Ojeda were impressive against Luton Town in midweek but with Jack Colback suspended, Steve Cooper brought Ryan Yates back into the XI against a physical West Brom side.

The 24-year-old certainly had a busy evening in a game that could’ve gone either way, particularly in the frantic final 20 minutes after Jayson Molumby’s sending off.

Yates looked after possession well, connecting with 82% of his passes, and won six of his nine ground duels, as well as making two interceptions and one tackle, as he looked to break up play (Sofascore).

However, his biggest contributions came in both boxes; the midfielder made five clearances and won four aerial duels, including heading two attempts over the bar from corners.

Yates has not always been the most popular figure among Reds supporters but has won many around with some of his performances this term.

Last night’s game was no different, with the midfielder’s display proving divisive among Forest fans on Twitter.

Read their reaction here:

Some very good performances against WBA. Worrall obvious MOTM. Garner back to what we know he has and I personally thought Yates played very well. Will the 'Yaters' agree or disagree?#NFFC — backupunder (@butlerdownunder) November 27, 2021

Good performance considering where we was at the start of the season. Strong from Garner and Yates. Wozza MOTM, gutted we couldn’t nick it in the end — Ollie (@OlliePitt87) November 26, 2021

Garner, Yates, Worrall and McKenna were all amazing. Lolley was decent for the time he was on #nffc — dom (@NFFCDom_) November 26, 2021

Garner, Worrall and Yates unreal tonight, can’t believe some fans are unhappy with the result #nffc — Joe 🌳 (@JoeParkernffc) November 26, 2021

If Yates could head the ball on target we’d have a 15 million player #NFFC — CryptoBecks Ⓥechain Elrond Ħedera Solana Algorand (@B3ckrs) November 26, 2021

Yates is our Harry Maguire #NFFC — Nffc Owen (@NffcOwen) November 26, 2021

Yates is the best professional at Forest. Raise me… #NFFC — Clifton Clough (@UK_Letter_box) November 26, 2021

Yates has been excellent #nffc — paul richardson (@paulrichardso21) November 26, 2021

Worrall was great, Garner played well, front 3 a bit quiet again but they have a solid defence. Bong and Yates were poor. — Jarvalho (@Jarvalho1) November 26, 2021