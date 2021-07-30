‘Our downgrading continues’, ‘Seems like good business’ – Many West Brom fans react as club close in on transfer

West Brom are close to making a fourth signing this summer to add to Alex Mowatt, Matt Clarke and Quevin de Castro in the form of former Sheffield Wednesday man Adam Reach, per BirminghamLive.

The extremely versatile 28-year-old departed the Owls at the end of the previous season after his contract expired – Reach being one of many high-earning Wednesday players to be let go by Darren Moore as he reshapes his squad for League One.

There’s been plenty of interest in Reach this summer, with newly-promoted Premier League sides Watford and Norwich both linked but in recent weeks it has been the Baggies and Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers reportedly battling for his services.

And now West Brom are believed to have won the race for the left-footer, who scored 21 league goals for Wednesday in 209 outings for the Yorkshire side.

A player who can play pretty much anywhere on the pitch, you’d imagine that Reach will battle with Conor Townsend for a spot at left-wing-back in Valerien Ismael’s system, although his natural position is that of a winger who plays further forward.

West Brom fans have been reacting to the news that a deal for Reach is close and it’s fair to say that there’s a pretty mixed response.

Oh dear, our downgrading continues… — Ben Silk (@TheMapReader) July 30, 2021

Bearing in mind our threadbare squad, this is a decent signing imho. — It's_All_Lai's (@suggettsmiss) July 30, 2021

Seems like good business. Experienced and will bulk out a thin squad https://t.co/Z6qa4Van9X — Ross (@BromRefined) July 30, 2021

This is a smart pick up as a free agent, squad bolster https://t.co/yY9v9r8zuq — ben (@ben_phillips01) July 30, 2021

Bit uninspiring this but guess just a said player — G (@George72683457) July 30, 2021

Sounds promising. Would be a nice solid addition to the squad. You need the depth at this level. Just wish we'd sign someone who can sodding score! https://t.co/CtvpchI40d — Social Justice Paladin (@Carpenterdf) July 30, 2021