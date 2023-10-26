Highlights Leeds United boss Daniel Farke revealed that Joel Piroe is the penalty taker, but Patrick Bamford stepped up and missed in their defeat to Stoke.

Farke explained that Piroe would have taken the penalty, but since he was off the pitch, Bamford took on the responsibility.

Bamford has a history of penalty misses and Farke confirmed that someone else will take the next one, acknowledging the disappointment in the dressing room.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed that Joel Piroe is the penalty taker, but with the forward off the pitch, Patrick Bamford chose to step up in the defeat to Stoke.

Leeds lose at Stoke after penalty miss

The Whites fell to a disappointing 1-0 loss to the Potters last night, with a late Pascal Struijk own goal condemning the side to a third defeat of the campaign.

However, Farke’s men had their chances to win the game, notably when Bamford failed to convert from the spot after he had been fouled.

The former England international had been in discussion with Crysencio Summerville over who should take the kick, with Bamford stepping up and hitting over the bar.

What did Daniel Farke say about it?

It’s never a good look to see teammates disputing who should take a penalty, as it can add pressure to the taker.

And, speaking to Leeds Live after the game, Farke explained that Piroe is the first-choice, but as he was not on the pitch, it was left to the players to decide.

“Piroe (would take it), but we have subbed him. He is our designated taker. Patrick created this penalty with a movement after the pass of Georgi.

“Patrick is experienced. He overtook the responsibility. Would have been better for someone else to take it because he missed it. Every taker in his life has missed penalties. These things happen. He would be the hero if he had taken it. He does not need me to hug him. He understands. We win together and we lose together. Would have preferred a conversion, but it's football.”

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Patrick Bamford’s penalty woes continue

Unfortunately for the striker, this extended what has been a worrying trend from the spot, as Bamford has missed several penalties for Leeds over the years, which included two last season as they were relegated from the Premier League, against Arsenal and Newcastle.

So, many fans don’t want to see Bamford take penalties again, and Farke confirmed that he will not be taking the next one.

“I haven't spoken to him. His first miss under my regime. After raising it, next game a different player will take one. Patrick is the most disappointed in the dressing room. I do not need to address it with him. He wanted to prove the doubters wrong. He does not have to prove anyone wrong. Perhaps it is the right decision to let someone else take one on this run of misses he has had.”

What next for Leeds United?

This was a hugely frustrating night for Leeds, as if the penalty does go in then you would expect them to go on to win. So, to lose was a real bitter blow, and it was made worse by Ipswich winning, which means they now trail Kieran McKenna’s side by nine points.

But, there’s nothing Farke and the team can do now, so it’s just about focusing on the next game and trying to get back on track.

Leeds welcome Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield to Elland Road on Saturday, with a 12:30 kick-off.