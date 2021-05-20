‘Our club only thinks short term’ – Many West Brom fans frustrated as manager hunt update emerges and candidates are named

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly identified Chris Wilder and Frank Lampard as potential Sam Allardyce replacements as they target out-of-work managers, which has drawn a frustrated reaction from many fans.

It was announced after their defeat to West Ham United yesterday that Allardyce will step down at the end of the season.

The Baggies are set to drop back down to the Championship for the 2021/22 campaign and it appears they’re wasting no time eyeing potential new managers.

According to Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett, Wilder and Lampard are top of their list of candidates to speak to as they search for an Allardyce replacement.

Both have thrived at Championship level in the past, with Wilder winning promotion with the Blades and Lampard taking Derby County to the play-off final.

It is understood that the Baggies will focus on out-of-work managers such as the duo as any compensation they will have to pay will eat into their transfer budget.

The report claims, however, that Lampard is more likely to join Crystal Palace to succeed Roy Hodgson.

Does The Hawthorns have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does The Hawthorns have a higher or lower capacity than the London Stadium? Higher Lower

This update has caused a stir among West Brom fans, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts…

sooo the cheap option, not the best option.. plus what transfer budget 🤔 — Anthony Roberts 🏐 (@RobertsWBA23) May 20, 2021

Wilder can stay away from my club. Please albion, anyone but wilder — 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗼 (@TKPwba) May 20, 2021

Cheap cheap cheap as per — W I L L ©️ (@wbawwwiiillll) May 20, 2021

Neither of those are for me personally https://t.co/enqgQAr3F8 — Tomwba (@Tomwba98) May 20, 2021

cheap option shock man https://t.co/q7STj72V2I — benzo (@lukebensley__) May 20, 2021

Not surprised they would rather take a cheap option. Long term lampard would be better, but our club only thinks short term and that's probably wilder https://t.co/qEYaSAtPQN — FGVWBA1878 (@fgvwba1878) May 20, 2021

Because getting a cheap manager rather than the right manager is a smart move https://t.co/WLObgcSoaT — Rob (@Rob_Hallmark) May 20, 2021