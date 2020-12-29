Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Our club has been destroyed’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to club announcement

Published

6 mins ago

on

Less than two months into his tenure at Hillsborough, Tony Pulis was sacked by Sheffield Wednesday following a late announcement on Monday evening.

Pulis replaced Garry Monk in the middle of November, but has overseen just one victory from his 10 matches in charge – collecting seven points in total.

Four of those points came in the Owls’ previous two matches against Coventry and Blackburn, leaving Wednesday just three points from Championship safety.

However, although the Hillsborough outfit are currently 23rd in the second-tier standings, victory against Middlesbrough tonight could have seen them climb out of the relegation-zone for the first time this season.

But Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri admitted that it wasn’t just results for Pulis’ sacking as “there were also other issues which have had a bearing on this decision,” although those problems haven’t yet become public.

First team coach Neil Thompson will be in the dugout for the game against Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening.

But here, we’ve been looking at how the Wednesday faithful have been reacting to the decision on Twitter, and it’s clear to see they’re absolutely fuming with Chansiri.

Check the best responses below:


