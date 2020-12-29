‘Our club has been destroyed’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to club announcement

Less than two months into his tenure at Hillsborough, Tony Pulis was sacked by Sheffield Wednesday following a late announcement on Monday evening.

Pulis replaced Garry Monk in the middle of November, but has overseen just one victory from his 10 matches in charge – collecting seven points in total.

Four of those points came in the Owls’ previous two matches against Coventry and Blackburn, leaving Wednesday just three points from Championship safety.

However, although the Hillsborough outfit are currently 23rd in the second-tier standings, victory against Middlesbrough tonight could have seen them climb out of the relegation-zone for the first time this season.

But Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri admitted that it wasn’t just results for Pulis’ sacking as “there were also other issues which have had a bearing on this decision,” although those problems haven’t yet become public.

First team coach Neil Thompson will be in the dugout for the game against Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening.

But here, we’ve been looking at how the Wednesday faithful have been reacting to the decision on Twitter, and it’s clear to see they’re absolutely fuming with Chansiri.

Mr Chansiri you are ruining our historic &wonderful club.We have gone backwards both on & off the pitch & dread to think what our finances are like.The ground isn’t ours anymore.The club shouldn’t be a play thing for your son,put the club up for sale,do the right thing. — RETRO WEDNESDAY (@WednesdayRetro) December 29, 2020

chansiri out x — CHANSIRI OUT (@charlieswfc_) December 28, 2020

Who in their right mind takes the job now? Players not getting paid, Poor squad, fans completely turning/turned on the owner, wrong end of the table…..prepare for league one and rebuild from there. Bonus if we stay up this season — Ant C (@antonyc88) December 28, 2020

Get out of our club Chansiri. You’ve absolutely destroyed us. Be better off folding the club and restarting in the 8th tier….. or even lower. I don’t care anymore, just go! — ChansiriOut (@The5herriff) December 28, 2020

Not overly gutted, the way that team was setting up was pathetic, not saying the players or chansiri are blameless, but pulis wasn’t right for a team that needs to win games setting up with 10 defensive players and Josh windass #swfc — chris mason (@chrisma5on) December 28, 2020

Get out of our club Chansiri. You are killing our club. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) December 28, 2020

Said for several years, Chansiri is and always has been the issue. The biggest problem fans have is they can’t attend matches to make their feelings heard.

We can’t afford to pay the players yet we will Pay Pulis for nearly 2 more years. Our club has been destroyed #swfc — stephen barnes (@Barnsey0121) December 29, 2020

What a joke of a club we are and I say that because 1 we just are and 2 the appointment should never have happened. Our team is poor anyway but the Pulis style doesn’t suit the team we have. It’s not an excuse it’s just fact. It’s not Pulis’s fault he was just the wrong man. — Tom Hill (@ThomasHill5) December 28, 2020

Knew it! Chansiri doesn't have any funds for January. So it easier to sack TP the club is in crisis. We are a joke and chansiri needs to go NOW. Bet the players don't get paid either. RIP SWFC. We are done for. 🙏🙏🦉 — Dino S12 (@DPaggiossi) December 28, 2020