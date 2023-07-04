Caglar Soyuncu has thanked the Leicester City fans for the support they gave him during his time at the club.

Caglar Soyuncu leaves Leicester City

The Turkish international joined the Foxes in 2018, and whilst he had to be patient for an opportunity in his first year, Harry Maguire’s move to Manchester United gave him the chance to become a regular.

And, Soyuncu would become a key player for the side over the next few years, which included helping them to a historic FA Cup victory.

However, with his deal expiring, Soyuncu was always on the move this summer, even if the club had stayed in the Premier League, and he’s now poised to join Atletico Madrid.

Whilst his time with Leicester ended with relegation, Soyuncu clearly enjoyed his time in the Midlands, and he took to Instagram to send an emotional message that reflected on his five years with the club.

“Dear Leicester fans, my family! Today, I am saying goodbye to the club that I consider as home and where I have felt immense pride while wearing the shirt week in, week out. Of course, saying goodbye is never easy. I arrived here as a kid, now I'm leaving as a man.

“It was an honour to wear our blue kit and fight for you. We experienced it all together, from the amazing times to the more difficult periods. But even during those bad times I felt home. And that's completely thanks to you. Your chants, your support, your trust made me the player I am today.

“However, the time has come for a new adventure. You will always have a special place in my heart. Our bond will last forever. Thank you!”

Leicester City summer transfer plans

Soyuncu is one of a few players that did emerge with some credit last season, as he had fallen out of favour under Brendan Rodgers, which seems a mistake from the former boss in hindsight, but he came back in and gave his all during the run-in. Obviously, it wasn’t enough, and his injury that saw him miss the final three games was costly.

But, as the 27-year-old says, his story at Leicester is more than just last season, as he has been through plenty of highs and lows over the years. There will be some fans that are still annoyed with everyone connected to the club for the way they went down, but Soyuncu’s efforts are sure to have been appreciated.

Now, he has got a great move to Atletico Madrid, and Leicester are preparing for a new era under Enzo Maresca, and the Italian boss will be keen on bringing in more new recruits as he looks to build a squad that can win promotion this season.