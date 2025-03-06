Plymouth Argyle are having a rough experience in the Championship this campaign, having only just avoided relegation last term.

The Pilgrims are only kept off the base of the second tier by Derby County, just one point behind them, with the south-coast club now six points from safety.

Despite that bleak outlook, noises from the power brokers at Home Park suggest expansion is still firmly in their minds.

We asked our Plymouth Fan Pundit, Chris, what the biggest issue at the club is right now, and his first thought was the growth of the club.

Plymouth need to target the international market, says Fan Pundit

Speaking to Football League World, Chris said: “Considering Argyle’s league position is always a starting point when looking at what our biggest struggle is at the moment. However, as a club, we're overall doing very well.

“Financially, we're relatively stable, we have a reasonable income from local support, as well as expanding revenues from alternative sources.

“However, as highlighted in the fan forum involving [Andrew] Parkinson as well as Simon Hallett, this element needs to be expanded upon.

“The fact that we need to increase our international presence is going to be the best way that we could tap new resources for income, and I believe this is our biggest struggle at the moment.

“At the moment, as Simon Hallett alluded to, we've exploited and used all the potential revenue income streams that we can in and around the Plymouth area.

“However, we are now expanding ourselves domestically and being more well-recognised around the country.

“And not only that, expanding our opportunities abroad, such as the United States and Japan.

“This system needs to continue in order for us to be a lot more financially secure and also to allow us to have better opportunities of larger acquisitions in the transfer windows.”

There will be plenty of disappointment Wayne Rooney didn’t work out

Given the aims relayed by Chris from the recent fan forum, it’s a real setback that the appointment of Wayne Rooney didn’t work out at Home Park.

First of all, from a purely financial view, bringing in the former Manchester United man in the summer, to then dispense with his services a few months later, will have been a costly exercise in itself.

Added to that, there is the strong possibility that Argyle get relegated this season, which will come with its own financial hit.

But that’s not all. Rooney’s profile in the game – widely regarded as one of the best English players ever, with status Stateside from both his playing and managerial career – would have perfectly aligned with the club’s ambition of growing their appeal outside of their natural borders.

Rooney's record at Plymouth, as per Transfermarkt Games 25 Wins 5 Draws 6 Losses 14 Points per game 0.84

Plymouth may not be the first team international fans stumble across when exploring English football and perhaps looking for a team to support, but plenty will be following the movements of Rooney.

Those with an interest in Rooney will naturally develop an interest in the team he’s currently with and so, while he was with Plymouth, it would have been a lot easier to get eyeballs on the team.

Results on the pitch are, of course, the most important thing, which is why Rooney didn’t keep his job, but it would have been a match made in heaven if the former Premier League and Champions League winner could have made it work at Home Park.