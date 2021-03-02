‘Our best team without a doubt’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team news

Nottingham Forest take on Luton Town tonight hoping to pick up another win on home soil.

Last week was a positive one for Forest, who yielded seven points from a possible nine with wins over Blackburn and Rotherham and a draw against Derby County.

Tonight, they host Luton Town hoping to pick up another win and keep climbing the Championship table.

After being held to a late 1-1 draw by Derby on Friday, Chris Hughton has decided to make just the one change to his Forest side tonight.

That change sees Joe Lolley return to the starting line-up and Luke Freeman drop to the bench, with the rest of the team unchanged.

It is a big night for Lolley, who has found regular game time hard to come by this season for more than one reason.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to Lolley’s inclusion…

