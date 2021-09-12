Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Our best player today’ – These Swansea fans rave over debutant after Hull stalemate

Published

7 mins ago

on

It was a frustrating day for Swansea City on Saturday, as their slow start to the season continued with a goalless draw against Hull City at the Swansea.Com Stadium.

Russell Martin’s side have now scored just four goals in their six league games so far this season, and sit just one place outside the relegation zone, having taken five points so far this season.

Their struggles to find a breakthrough continued on Saturday, with the performance of Hull goalkeeper Matt Ingram helping to keep the Swans at bay.

However, despite that disappointment, one positive for Swansea on Saturday was the debut performance of Olivier Ntcham.

Having joined Swansea as a free agent at the start of this month following his departure from Celtic at the end of last season, Ntcham was handed his debut against Hull on Saturday.

The midfielder went on to play the first 71 minutes of the game before being substituted, and after the game, manager Russell Martin was keen to praise Ntcham for his efforts on debut.

It also seems as though Ntcham impressed a number of the club’s supporters as well, with plenty keen to pay tribute to the midfielder as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Swans fans had to say.


