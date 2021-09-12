‘Our best player today’ – These Swansea fans rave over debutant after Hull stalemate

It was a frustrating day for Swansea City on Saturday, as their slow start to the season continued with a goalless draw against Hull City at the Swansea.Com Stadium.

Russell Martin’s side have now scored just four goals in their six league games so far this season, and sit just one place outside the relegation zone, having taken five points so far this season.

Their struggles to find a breakthrough continued on Saturday, with the performance of Hull goalkeeper Matt Ingram helping to keep the Swans at bay.

However, despite that disappointment, one positive for Swansea on Saturday was the debut performance of Olivier Ntcham.

Having joined Swansea as a free agent at the start of this month following his departure from Celtic at the end of last season, Ntcham was handed his debut against Hull on Saturday.

The midfielder went on to play the first 71 minutes of the game before being substituted, and after the game, manager Russell Martin was keen to praise Ntcham for his efforts on debut.

It also seems as though Ntcham impressed a number of the club’s supporters as well, with plenty keen to pay tribute to the midfielder as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Swans fans had to say.

Looks a proper player. Can’t wait to see him after 10 games when he is properly up to speed and fitness. — Phil Richards (@PhilRichards82) September 11, 2021

He looked great. All the new signings did. Much better performance today 💪🤍🦢🖤 — 𝔸𝕒𝕣𝕠𝕟 🦢 (@ajo1550) September 11, 2021

He was our best player today — Daniel Conibeer 🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DanielConibeer) September 11, 2021

Yea much better , Downes is class , Ntcham will be a great asset also … once it clicks 👌🏻👌🏻 — Ade Owen (@Welshade) September 11, 2021

we played with a lot more urgency with obafemi on, and ntcham was the only player who looked like doing something. once they’re both on the pitch together we’ll walk through teams. trust the process — honest swansea fan (@jackwilliams14_) September 11, 2021

Much better performance…. Ntcham is going to be quality i think! — Michael Hughes (@hughesy2011) September 11, 2021

I liked Grimes as a quarter back today but felt that taking Ntcham off (though very understandable) lost us huge impetus. Who can link midfield to strikers for us? Would love to see Piroe and Obafemi paired together! — fash1982 (@shawsonbourg82) September 11, 2021

downes was unbelievable today, ntcham also very impressive on his debut. we’ll be just fine this season. — Rhodri 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ShantaPozuelo) September 11, 2021