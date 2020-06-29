‘Our best player’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to this player’s display v Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a crucial three points in the Championship against play-off chasing Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Sunday.

The Owls ran out 2-1 winners against the Robins, and would have been delighted to pick up a much-needed win in the second tier, after a poor run of results saw them drop down the table at an alarming rate.

Garry Monk’s side took the lead through Connor Wickham, who headed home clinically after being unmarked from a Sheffield Wednesday corner.

That lead was then doubled in the second-half, as Massimo Luongo found the back of the net, before Nahki Wells halved their lead to make it a nervy finish for the Owls.

But they held on to pick up three points on the day, and they now sit 13th in the Championship table with seven matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

One player that impressed in the win for Sheffield Wednesday was Barry Bannan, with the Scotsman picking up the Sky Sports Man of the Match award for his contribution in the victory.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Bannan’s performance against Bristol City.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Was it me or Wednesday looked more together less finger pointing from bannan and solid performance all round #swfc — Tom (@tprowl) June 28, 2020

If Loungo had been fit to partner Bannan all season, we'd have been in the playoffs now. #swfc — 1867News (@1867News) June 28, 2020

When Luongo's on the pitch Bannan is a completely different player to the one we've seen since January. Midfield is finally balanced. Who needs Hutchinson? #swfc — Gaz (@garyalbertf) June 28, 2020

Imagine being a #swfc fan and slagging Bannan, our best player by a country mile over last few years. — Mark Nadin (@MarkNadin1) June 28, 2020

Got to say Bannan looks so much better in a midfield 3 – absolutely ran the show today @bazzabannan25 #swfc — SWFC Central (@SWFC_Central) June 28, 2020

A long time coming and lovely to see a #SWFC win. Not comfortable in the end but well deserved. Barry Bannan was everywhere 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #UTO #WAWAW 🦉 — Nick Thomson (@nickmthomson) June 28, 2020

How good is Barry bannan! Love watching him when he dictates the game like that. He was everywhere today! @swfc #BRCSHW — Chris Brown (@owlscityisours) June 28, 2020

Great result. Second-half performance was much better and I thought #SWFC we’re good value for the points. Bristol City overall were quite poor. Palmer, Wildsmith and Bannan all impressive. — Elliott Jackson (@_ElliottJackson) June 28, 2020

Barry Bannan turns into Iniesta when we are on the box 😂🦉 — Danny Plant (@Danny4swfc) June 28, 2020