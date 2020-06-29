Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘Our best player’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to this player’s display v Bristol City

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a crucial three points in the Championship against play-off chasing Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Sunday. 

The Owls ran out 2-1 winners against the Robins, and would have been delighted to pick up a much-needed win in the second tier, after a poor run of results saw them drop down the table at an alarming rate.

Garry Monk’s side took the lead through Connor Wickham, who headed home clinically after being unmarked from a Sheffield Wednesday corner.

Can you identify these Sheffield Wednesday players by looking at these pixilated images? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 16

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

That lead was then doubled in the second-half, as Massimo Luongo found the back of the net, before Nahki Wells halved their lead to make it a nervy finish for the Owls.

But they held on to pick up three points on the day, and they now sit 13th in the Championship table with seven matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

One player that impressed in the win for Sheffield Wednesday was Barry Bannan, with the Scotsman picking up the Sky Sports Man of the Match award for his contribution in the victory.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Bannan’s performance against Bristol City.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Our best player’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to this player’s display v Bristol City

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: