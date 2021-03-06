‘Our best player in every position’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans rave about one man after Watford defeat

Nottingham Forest were beaten 1-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road today but many Reds supporters have been raving about the performance of captain Joe Worrall.

Adam Masina’s 17th-minute goal proved decisive as Chris Hughton’s side were unable to pull themselves back level but the Forest boss may have taken positives from the way his team were able to go toe-to-toe with the promotion-chasing Hornets.

He may have been frustrated by the Reds’ lack of incision in the final third, having managed no shots on target, but his captain will likely have impressed him.

Worrall has been a mainstay in the side since returning to the starting XI in December and his commanding presence in the back four was important against a Watford side with a lot of attacking weapons.

The 24-year-old won three defensive duels, made two tackles, one clearance, and one interception (Sofascore) but as much of anything it was his attitude and determination, as well as the way he provided cover for his teammates, that stood out in the lunchtime kick-off.

Despite the result, the centre-back’s display certainly seems to have impressed the City Ground faithful with many Forest supporters taking to Twitter to rave about his performance.

Read their reaction here:

Freeman, Christie, Murray, and Cafu all played ok. Lolley and Taylor looked bright when coming on, Murray didn’t have a lot to feed off. Blackett performance irrelevant as he touched the ball once. Worrall again our MOTM. A colossus. #nffc — Pondo (@el_pond0) March 6, 2021

Honestly wasn’t a bad performance as a team. A few individuals just aren’t good enough to start (Bong, Freeman). Lolley and Taylor both looked bright, should start next game in my opinion, give them a proper run out instead of 20 minutes. Worrall yet again standout. #nffc — Josh Amess (@jma_01) March 6, 2021

Not one player on that pitch #WatfordFC or #nffc played better than Joe Worrall. Don’t care what anyone says. — Matty⚽️ (@MattyPNFFC) March 6, 2021

worrall is easily our best player, completely deserves to be captain — lauren🤍 (@nffc_lauren) March 6, 2021

Joe Worrall is our best player in every position #NFFC — Tom Jenkinson (@tjenko777) March 6, 2021

Be endless clubs in for Worrall in the summer — Whysall14 (@Josh_nffc) March 6, 2021

Joe Worrall has been immense at CB and LB today! #NFFC — Mikey Hollingsworth (@mikeyholli18) March 6, 2021

Worrall MOTM 10 times over in the first 35 mins #nffc — matt (@rematt75) March 6, 2021

Wasn’t for Worrall atm, this game would be out of sight. Guy is literally playing 2 positions #NFFC — ReissNFFC (@ReissNFFC) March 6, 2021