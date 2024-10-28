This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wolves are reportedly interested in signing Watford’s Giorgi Chakvetadze in the upcoming January transfer window.

According to The Sun, the Premier League side are plotting a winter market move for the 25-year-old.

The Georgia international initially joined the Hornets on loan in the summer of 2023 before the deal was converted into a permanent one last February.

He’s made a total of 46 league appearances for Watford in that time, contributing two goals and six assists (all stats from Fbref).

Chakvetadze has a contract with the Championship club until the summer of 2029, giving Watford plenty of leverage in any potential transfer negotiations.

Giorgi Chakvetadze - Watford league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 34 (14) 1 (4) 2024-25 12 1 (2)

Watford given Chakvetadze transfer verdict

When asked about Wolves’ interest in Chakvetadze, FLW’s Watford’s fan pundit Justin Beattie claimed that it will need a big offer to convince the club to cash in this January.

He admitted that he would be upset at a sale in the winter market, indicating that the Georgian is one of the team’s best players at the moment.

“I’ve seen rumours online that Wolves are interested in Giorgi Chakvetadze,” Beattie told Football League World.

“He recently signed a new contract, so if Wolves are serious about putting in a bid for him it needs to be sizable.

“Because I think he’s probably our best player currently, or one of the best players at Watford currently, and I think he’s got a huge career ahead of him.

“Whether that means going to Wolves is the next step remains to be seen, I think he should stay with Watford for a couple more seasons and develop more.

“He’s not quite the finished article yet.

“I'd be very disappointed to see him sold in January.”

Giorgi Chakvetadze’s importance to Watford

Chakvetadze has started all 12 of Watford’s opening league games so far this season, and has been a consistent performer in Tom Cleverley’s side.

The 25-year-old has been key, with the team in the mix for a play-off place in these early stages of the campaign.

Watford are seventh, level on points with sixth place Blackburn Rovers but behind due to an inferior goal difference.

Up next for the Hornets is a trip to face Sheffield Wednesday on 2 November at Hillsborough.

£20 million asking price for Chakvetadze is fair

It has been claimed that Watford are asking for £20 million for Chakvetadze amid this interest from Wolves.

Given both his importance to the team, and the length of time left on his deal, this is a reasonable asking price to set for the player.

He has been key for Cleverley’s side, and is now one of the first names on the team sheet, so losing him would be a real blow to their top six aspirations.

Wolves would be a step up for Chakvetadze, but Watford hold so much leverage that it should need a big offer to convince them to sell, particularly midway through the campaign.