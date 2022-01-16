‘Our best footballer by a country mile’ – Many Luton fans praise defender for contribution to Bournemouth win

Kal Naismith was amongst the praise on Twitter as he lifted the roof off Kenilworth Road, scoring a 96th minute winner against Bournemouth on Saturday.

It was a game full of excitement and thrills as Luton fought hard for the three points against league leaders Bournemouth. Nathan Jones’ side took the lead thanks to an own goal by Lloyd Kelly, the ball ricocheting in off his shin after Mark Travers saved with his feet from Elijah Adebayo.

Luton went 2-0 up after midfielder Allan Campbell beat Travers from 20 yards for his first goal for the club with the Bournemouth midfield allowing Campbell time and space to pick his spot.

But Bournemouth fought back and started to control the game after the break and Emiliano Marcondes headed home Jack Stacey’s cross.

Morgan Rogers levelled by firing into the roof of the net just moments after coming on as a substitute only for Naismith to snatch the win in the dying minutes of the game. He controlled a loose ball before dummying onto his left foot and bending the ball into bottom corner.

It was Naismith that took the plaudits as fans flocked to Twitter to praise their defender.

I’ve said it before and ill say it again Kal Naismith is our best player by a country mile 😍😍 https://t.co/uNjAjwR8qV — Will Glenister (@willglenister) January 15, 2022

Kal Naismith, take a bow son. 'This is a place where special things can happen' @LutonTown #COYH https://t.co/NEJsTivpZZ — Peter Appleyard (@Pete_LTFC) January 15, 2022

I don't want to over-exaggerate but Kal Naismith makes me proud to have Scottish ancestry — Dave (@LTFC_Dave) January 15, 2022

Has anyone given Kal Naismith the freedom of Luton yet? #Kaldini — Ｌｕｔｏｎ Ｅｙｅ (@LutonEye) January 15, 2022

Inject that right into my veins, no better feeling. Up the Town https://t.co/USRJKqbgKE — Jordan Tompkins (@JordanTompkinss) January 15, 2022

The composure, the finish, what a player 😍 https://t.co/cLUfrGBNwk — KDH (@KDH__8) January 15, 2022

Great performance!

Great goal to win the match https://t.co/NSgFYHULIC — Brian Normoyle (@normoybr) January 15, 2022

Our best footballer by a country mile. Absolutely unreal man https://t.co/nm42HxUNBy — George Litchfield (@geolitchy) January 15, 2022

BEST PLAYER IN THE LEAGUE — ً (@LTFC__) January 15, 2022