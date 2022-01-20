Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Our B team’ – These Ipswich Town fans are in fine spirits as Colchester United complete ex-Tractor Boys XI

Myles Kenlock joined Colchester United from Ipswich Town this afternoon on loan for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old has made just two senior appearances this season, both coming in the Papa John’s Trophy, and will be hoping to impress due to his contract expiring at Portman Road this summer.

Ipswich’s busy summer transfer window saw Kenlock slip further down the pecking order having made 17 starts in the third tier last term.

With Matt Penney and Hayden Coulson coming in, it quickly became apparent that Kenlock would not be up to the standard of the Tractor Boys’ ambitious campaign.

Kieran McKenna replacing Paul Cook at the helm presented a fresh slate for Kenlock, but one he has struggled to capitalise on leading him to the lower end of League Two and Colchester United.

Kenlock becomes the eighth current member of the U’s squad that has joined directly from Ipswich Town.

That is not including Tommy Smith, Emyr Huws and Frank Nouble who have all applied their trade at Portman Road in their careers.

Now able to complete an XI of former Tractor Boys it is fair to say that some Ipswich supporters are seeing the amusing side of the trend.

Here, we have taken a look at the best of the reaction to the news of Kenlock’s loan move on Twitter


