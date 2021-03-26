Oumar Niasse issues honest thoughts on Huddersfield Town move

Oumar Niasse says he is “excited” to have joined Huddersfield Town on a free transfer this afternoon.

A move to the John Smith’s Stadium has been in the pipeline for a while now, having been without a club since the end of last season.

Niasse joined Everton from Lokomotiv Moscow for £13.5million in 2016, scoring 12 goals in 36 starting appearances for the Toffees.

But he fell out of favour at Goodison Park after failing to impress out on loan at Cardiff and Hull, and was let go upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

Niasse has signed for Huddersfield until the end of the season, and will hope to score the goals to keep Huddersfield away from danger in the Championship.

Speaking to the club’s official YouTube channel, he said: “I’m excited because it’s been almost six months without a club, so it’s exciting for personal reasons.

“When Huddersfield contacted me, I came and had a discussion with the manager and the sporting director, and I felt like something very important could be done here.

“Since that day, I’ve been so happy. I’m happy to be at the club and hopefully we do something good here.”

Niasse could make his debut shortly after the international break, with the Terriers set to face Brentford in West Yorkshire.

The Verdict

Niasse is a bit of a risk-free signing for Huddersfield. He’s only on a contract until the end of the season, and if he does well, that could be extended.

His goal record for Everton wasn’t too bad at all considering that most of his game time came as a substitute, and he will be desperate to impress for Town.

He looks to be a strong, quick forward who could add some real presence to the frontline, and compliment the likes of Yaya Sanogo and Fraizer Campbell well.