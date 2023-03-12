“Ought to steer clear of appointing him” – Ex-Reading player on Royals managerial radar: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Former Reading favourite Graeme Murty is on the club’s radar should Paul Ince either move on from the Royals or be sacked in the near future.

That is according to a report from Alan Nixon, who claims that tabs are being kept on the 48-year-old, who had recently been linked with the Oxford United vacancy before the job was handed to Liam Manning.

Murty has senior managerial experience with Scottish giants Rangers, where he spent six months in charge in 2017 and 2018 before stepping back into his development squad manager role.

Since October, Murty has been the head coach of Sunderland’s under-21’s, but he could be on the move should a club offer him a route into senior management again, and with 339 career Reading appearances to his name the Select Car Leasing Stadium could be the right fit eventually.

Would Murty be a good replacement for Ince though should the Berkshire outfit decide to make that change? Here is what the FLW team think…

Josh Cole

Despite Murty’s iconic status as a player at Reading, the Championship outfit ought to steer clear of appointing him as their manager if Paul Ince moves on to pastures new.

During his only senior managerial role to date, the 48-year-old failed to achieve success with Rangers as they finished third in the Scottish Premiership standings behind Celtic and Aberdeen in the 2017/18 season.

Instead of looking to Murty for inspiration, Reading may find it more beneficial to draft in an individual who has a good track-record as a manager in the Championship.

By recruiting a sufficient replacement for Ince in the future, the Royals could go on to reach new heights at this level.

Billy Mulley

Graeme Murty has done an excellent job as the head of Professional Development at Sunderland and it is no surprise that he has been attracting admiring glances in a managerial capacity.

Perhaps being appointed at Championship level is a bit of a stretch but there would certainly be scope for the 48-year-old to succeed with his former employers Reading.

Murty is evidently someone who has a strong track record of developing players and getting them ready for first-team football and the Royals have several more youthful members of the squad who could benefit from his approach.

However, it is a difficult situation at Reading at the moment as the style of play has frustrated many fans but surviving the drop would have been considered a success at the start of the season.

You would think that Murty could implement a style of play that would be more pleasing to watch but whether he would be able back it up with results is another question.

Ben Wignall

I’m never too keen on club icons going back to manage a team that they’ve played for in their career, simply because if it goes wrong then that relationship will start to sour.

And especially when it comes to someone like Murty, he doesn’t have too much experience as a first-team manager and that could be a hindrance to Reading.

Whilst I definitely think the Royals could do better than Paul Ince, who I have never been the biggest fan of as a manager, I think they could be more ambitious.

Murty for me should cut his teeth in perhaps League One first before being considered by Reading – having spent six months in charge of Rangers he’s at least got some experience but the current off-field situation at the Royals is slightly problematic and it could be a very difficult job for Murty.