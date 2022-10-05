“Ought to be a useful asset” – Former Liverpool midfielder set to sign for QPR: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Former Liverpool midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner is on the verge of signing for Queens Park Rangers, it has emerged.

A free agent after departing Anfield earlier this summer, the 21-year-old now appears to have found his next club.

That is according to Football Insider, who are reporting that the young midfielder has signed a contract at Loftus Road until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

R’s boss Michael Beale is said to be familiar with Dixon-Bonner from his time working as part of Liverpool’s academy.

With the above in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have offered their verdicts on the reported move, assessing whether or not the 21-year-old is a good acquisition for the R’s.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

As with any young player that has played very very little senior football, it is hard to assess the impact that Elijah Dixon-Bonner can have at QPR this year.

What you would say, though, is that this contract has been earnt, and that he fully deserves his opportunity.

Having been training with the club, Michael Beale and his staff have seen enough to suggest he can be a productive member of their squad this season and given Beale also reportedly knows him from his time at Liverpool, there is clearly something the R’s boss likes about the 21-year-old.

It’s going to be really interesting to see how much he features this season, and indeed if he can show enough to earn another deal that would extend his stay at Loftus Road beyond next summer.

Toby Wilding

This does look like it could prove to be a useful piece of business for QPR.

The fact that Dixon-Bonner was kept around by a club with the size and ability of Liverpool for many years, even being used at first-team level on a handful of occasions, does suggest that he possesses a good deal of ability.

As a result, he ought to be a useful asset for QPR, and the fact he would be playing under Beale, who knows the midfielder well having previously took charge of him at youth level for Liverpool, could help to bring the best out of Dixon-Bonner, which means this looks a good signing.

Indeed, given Beale is familiar, you would expect the QPR boss to trust the 21-year-old to play a part for his team, and with plenty of games in a short space of time – something Beale alluded to as a possible reason for bringing in another player – you imagine we should see a fair amount of Dixon-Bonner in a QPR shirt.

Marcus Ally

It is difficult to measure how transferable Premier League 2 action is when looking to adapt to the Championship.

Some players make it look very easy, while others, for example Liam Delap this season, take more time to adjust to the league.

Dixon-Bonner has only made one start in senior football, and it was during Jurgen Klopp’s phase of not taking domestic cup competitions very seriously.

Therefore, there is not a lot to go off in terms of predicting how the 21-year-old will fit in at Queens Park Rangers.

That said, Beale appears to be a very good judge of a player and would not be bringing in Dixon-Bonner if he did not believe that he could contribute in West London.

It will certainly be a project, and the 21-year-old can learn a lot from a player like Stefan Johansen, but becoming a regular starter this season seems to be a long-shot.