Highlights Leif Davis, a key player for Ipswich Town, is attracting interest from Premier League clubs, including West Ham, due to his impressive performances and attacking contributions as a left-back.

Davis has provided nine assists in 18 Championship games this season, making him the league's top assist provider.

With Davis' contract set to expire at the end of next season and Ipswich potentially under pressure to sell, Premier League clubs may see him as an affordable and long-term asset worth targeting.

Right now, things could hardly be going better for those of an Ipswich Town persuasion.

Following their promotion back to the Championship at the end of last season, after four years in League One, the Tractor Boys have settled seamlessly back into life in the second-tier.

Kieran McKenna's side currently occupy second place in the Championship table, and are seven points clear of the play-off spots.

They will therefore, no doubt be dreaming of a second consecutive promotion, this time with one that takes them back to the promised land of the Premier League, for the first time in over 20 years.

With that success though, will inevitably come interest in those making it happen, from others further up the football pyramid.

Now it seems as though one inidividual currently at Ipswich who is starting to attract attention from elsewhere, is Leif Davis.

Who is interested in Leif Davis?

Davis joined Ipswich back in the summer of 2022, signing from Leeds United for a fee reported to be worth over £1million.

Having helped the Tractor Boys secure their return to the Championship last season, the left-back has continued to impress as they again compete for promotion during the current campaign.

That now appears to be catching the eye from the Premier League already, with recent reports claiming that West Ham are keen on Davis as a potential replacement for Aaron Cresswell.

With the Hammers currently competing in the Europa League, and with one of the biggest stadiums in their country as their home ground, a move to David Moyes' side may well be appealing for the likes of Davis.

However, it could also be argued that West Ham will soon not be alone, in their attempts to secure the services of the Ipswich Town player.

Why would other clubs join West Ham in the race to sign Leif Davis?

Right now, it is hard not to feel as though Davis would be an appealing target for a number of West Ham's Premier League rivals, in the not too distant future.

As has already been mentioned, the left-back has been a key player since his arrival at the club, and this season in particular.

Since the start of the current campaign, Davis has provided nine assists in 18 Championship games for the club, more than any other player in the division.

That back up the three goals and 14 assists he registered last season, highlighting the attacking threat he poses from a full-back role.

Leif Davis Ipswich Town record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 18 0 11 2022/23 League One 46 3 14 As of 5th December 2023

Given how much clubs look to exploit that ability from players in that particular position, that is something that would surely make the Ipswich man an appealing target for many clubs.

That is further enhanced by the fact that form he has produced for the Tractor Boys, suggests he is making the sort of progress that indicates he is ready to make the step up to the next level.

Beyond that, at 23-years-old, there is still plenty of time remaining in Davis' career, where he can improve even further, meaning he has the potential to become a long-term asset for whichever club is able to sign him.

It is also worth noting that the left-back's contract with Ipswich is set to expire at the end of next season, meaning the summer of 2024 could be the Portman Road club's last chance to cash in on him.

That pressure to sell could ensure Davis becomes more affordable than would otherwise be the case, further making him a player who could be worth targeting for many Premier League sides by the end of this season at the latest.

Of course, that potential to snare a bargain is something that teams may not want to miss out on to a rival, meaning it would be no surprise if clubs were to soon queue up to try and take the opportunity that could soon develop when it comes to the 23-year-old.

So with all that in mind, it seems that while West Ham may be the ones linked with him now, it would be no surprise if Davis was to soon find himself with plenty of other options, as he considers a potential move away from Ipswich Town.