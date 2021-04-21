‘Others will disagree but he’s vital’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans highlight one man after Blackburn win

Sheffield Wednesday claimed what could be a vital win against Blackburn Rovers yesterday and many Owls fans have been full of praise for Joey Pelupessy.

Rovers were unable to find a response to Josh Windass’ goal just before the break meaning Wednesday took all three points from the game at Hillsborough.

That result leaves them second bottom and four points adrift of safety with three games left to play, though Rotherham United are one place above them and have three matches in hand.

Pelupessy has regularly been the target of a lot of criticism from the Wednesday fanbase during their struggles this season but he produced a sterling performance last night.

The midfielder completed 88% of his passes, won five of his six ground duels, and lost possession just three times, as well as making four tackles and two interceptions (Sofascore).

The 27-year-old’s current Owls deal expires in the summer, so he could be set to leave Hillsborough after three years with the Yorkshire club.

After last night’s performance, supporters may be hoping he stays and many took to Twitter to praise his on-pitch efforts.

Read their reaction here:

If we somehow stay up I think he’s a must keep, others will disagree but he’s vital for our midfield and is incredibly underrated — SwfcCal 🦉 (@SwfcCal) April 20, 2021

Thought he played well last night. Not the prettiest player but he never has been and is there to break the play up which he did last night 👍 https://t.co/4dhRMLZV9r — Oliver Pepall 🦉 (@OliverPepall) April 21, 2021

pelupessy deserved it — Wotter™ (@HOswfc_) April 20, 2021

Much much better, urgency, pressing the ball and on the front foot. Must admit I thought pelupessy was good tonight. Could have a couple more goals, limited them as well. — Chris Bradshaw (@bradders501) April 20, 2021

The more I watch Joey Pelupessy in a Wednesday shirt, the more it just screams out to me……. #SWFC pic.twitter.com/Axb0QO5Dqn — Ian (@morts3108) April 20, 2021

Pelupessy has been outstanding so far tonight #swfc — Max Reynolds (@maxswfc) April 20, 2021

Still can’t control a ball or pass but what a midfielder https://t.co/TFZGVlJnya — Mark (@mark42swfc) April 21, 2021