Sheffield Wednesday

‘Others will disagree but he’s vital’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans highlight one man after Blackburn win

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday claimed what could be a vital win against Blackburn Rovers yesterday and many Owls fans have been full of praise for Joey Pelupessy. 

Rovers were unable to find a response to Josh Windass’ goal just before the break meaning Wednesday took all three points from the game at Hillsborough.

That result leaves them second bottom and four points adrift of safety with three games left to play, though Rotherham United are one place above them and have three matches in hand.

Pelupessy has regularly been the target of a lot of criticism from the Wednesday fanbase during their struggles this season but he produced a sterling performance last night.

The midfielder completed 88% of his passes, won five of his six ground duels, and lost possession just three times, as well as making four tackles and two interceptions (Sofascore).

The 27-year-old’s current Owls deal expires in the summer, so he could be set to leave Hillsborough after three years with the Yorkshire club.

After last night’s performance, supporters may be hoping he stays and many took to Twitter to praise his on-pitch efforts.

Read their reaction here:


