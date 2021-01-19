‘Other areas of the side need prioritising’ – Sheffield Wednesday targeting move for midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Cardiff City winger Josh Murphy according to Football Insider.

Murphy has struggled for consistent game time with Neil Harris’ side this season, and it appears as though the Owls aren’t the only club looking to make an offer for him before the January transfer window reaches a conclusion.

Football Insider also claim that Nottingham Forest and Derby County are interested in a deal to sign Murphy, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature.

The winger signed for Cardiff City permanently back in 2018, and has gone on to make 78 appearances in total for the Bluebirds, who are currently sat 15th in the Championship table.

But Murphy hasn’t been a regular in the starting XI, which has seen other clubs register their interest in striking a transfer agreement with Cardiff this month.

Would Murphy be a good addition to the Sheffield Wednesday team and is he needed though?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

I’m sure Murphy would be a solid addition at Hillsborough, but other areas of the side need prioritising.

Andre Green comes in to give Wednesday a fresh wide, attacking option. Another wouldn’t be sniffed at, but surely a centre-back and striker are needed first? Maybe even a left-back too?

The squad at Hillsborough is really needing an injection right through the spine and I’ve got to say that a centre-back needs to be the next signing.

Following that, it has to be a striker. Then you can start looking at another winger or your more ‘luxury’ players.

Wednesday need to be busy and keep busy this month, but get their priorities right too.

George Harbey:

It wouldn’t be a bad signing.

Wednesday will obviously look to address their attacking woes this month. They’ve already signed Andre Green, and Murphy would be another exciting addition.

He did really well last season and contributed to a decent amount of goals, but this season it hasn’t worked out for him and he has been limited to only three league starts.

For me, an out-and-out striker is more important for Wednesday. Jack Marriott has endured frustrating injury issues, and Callum Paterson isn’t prolific enough in my view.

But Murphy would be a good addition and one who gives them that little bit extra going forward.

Toby Wilding:

This does look as though it could be a useful signing for Sheffield Wednesday to make.

The Owls do seem to be struggling in attack somewhat this season, so it is perhaps no surprise to see they are keen to add some extra firepower to their side in front of goal, and Josh Murphy is an interesting option for them to consider.

His twin brother, Jacob, enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Hillsborough last season, and given Josh is a similar style of player to his brother, you imagine Wednesday will be hoping that he could make a similar sort of impact for the club this time around, something his record for Cardiff prior to a somewhat difficult campaign this season, suggests he has the potential to do.

Indeed, with other clubs around Wednesday in the Championship table although said to be interested in Murphy, this could be a deal that comes back to haunt them if they do not get it, meaning it could be worth looking into for the Owls at the very least.