Queens Park Rangers duo Osman Kakay and Kenneth Paal are both set to be assessed ahead of this weekend's clash with Wigan Athletic.

Paal has missed the last four league games due to an issue with his knee.

Kakay meanwhile is also recovering from a knee injury which he sustained during QPR's 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City.

The 25-year-old was withdrawn at half-time as a result of this problem and the R's were fearing the worst regarding his injury.

However, head coach Gareth Ainsworth has revealed that Kakay has escaped ligament damage.

After securing a much-needed victory over Watford earlier this month, QPR failed to back up this display in their clashes with Blackpool and Birmingham and thus will need to deliver a positive response to their setbacks against these two sides in Saturday's showdown with the Latics.

When will Kakay and Paal return to the pitch?

The R's are only six points clear of the relegation zone and could be dragged into a battle for survival if they continue to underperform in the Championship.

Ahead of the club's return to action, Ainsworth has shared an update on Kakay.

Speaking to West London Sport, the R's boss said: "Ozzy’s done his knee against Birmingham in the first half.

"Him coming off at half-time – someone like Ozzy never comes off – was a concern.

"He’s been in the treatment room and we’ll have to judge that one closer to the game.

“It’s not as bad as we first thought.

"We thought it could be ligament damage, but it’s not ligaments.”

The Verdict

QPR will be delighted by the fact that Kakay has escaped serious injury while Paal is seemingly also making good progress in terms of his road to recovery.

The R's will need these two defenders to step up to the mark during the closing stages of the campaign as they have only managed to claim one clean-sheet in their last 10 league games.

Will these two players help QPR achieve safety?

Kakay knows exactly what it takes to compete in the Championship as he has made 75 appearances in this division in his career.

As for Paal, he has managed to record a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.83 in what is his debut campaign in the second-tier.

Providing that QPR are able to secure a victory at the DW Stadium, they could potentially use the confidence gained from this result to their advantage over the course of the coming weeks as they aim to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.