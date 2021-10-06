O’Shea in: West Brom’s best starting XI from what we’ve seen so far this season – Agreed?

West Brom fell to their first defeat of the Championship season at the weekend, with The Baggies losing 1-0 to Stoke City.

Valerien Ismael’s side, who have now accumulated 22 points from their opening 11 games, sit in second place going into this international break.

The Baggies possess the third-best goalscoring record in the division, with only Bournemouth conceding fewer.

In a season where promotion back to the Premier League is the ultimate objective, Ismael will be hoping his side are able to bounce back to the defeat against The Potters as soon as possible.

The former Barnsley boss has had to contend with several injuries to integral first-team players thus far this season, however, he has built a squad that is able to deal with these setbacks.

Here, we take a look at West Brom’s strongest starting XI, comprising of the players that we have seen this season…

Sam Johnstone has perhaps not been as dependable as last season, but he is still displaying why he is number 1 in this West Brom side.

Semi Ajayi certainly has a case for featuring in this starting side, but Dara O’Shea was excellent before suffering injury and deserves a spot in this side.

Kyle Bartley also makes the team. His composure, experience, and aerial prowess, all make him a reliable figure in West Brom’s backline and an option that will help them in their expected promotion push.

The third centre-back in this side should be Matt Clarke. Like O’Shea he has been sidelined with an injury, however, his ability to play out from the back, coupled with his dominant, physical presence, means that he is deserving of a place in this side.

Darnell Furlong and Connor Townsend are the wing-backs in this side, and whilst the latter has been pushed by Adam Reach, he has still shown enough.

Operating as the midfield two will be Alex Mowatt and Jake Livermore, with the former proving to be an exceptional bit of business by The Baggies.

This is where this all becomes rather difficult. Ismael has rotated his front three a lot thus far, and whilst he has excellent options at his disposal, it is incredibly difficult for him to find the three that will unlock the Championship.

Taking it back to the very start, Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson, and Karlan Grant probably just about edge Matt Phillips and Jordan Hugill out of this side.