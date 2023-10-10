Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are actively searching for a new manager during the International break after parting ways with Xisco Munoz.

Michael Beale and Oscar Garcia have been linked to the vacant manager position, but both have ruled themselves out.

The current favorite to take over is Danny Rohl, a 34-year-old coach with experience at top clubs like Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

The hunt for Xisco Munoz's successor is continuing for Dejphon Chansiri and Sheffield Wednesday as we head into the second international break of the Championship campaign.

Wednesday are looking to get proceedings wrapped up before the Owls return to action on October 21st, with the two week break giving Chansiri and other club hierarchy the prime opportunity to find an adequate replacement to the Spaniard.

Xisco hardly endeared himself to the Wednesdayites, despite walking into somewhat of a poisoned chalice following a summer of discontent in the blue half of Sheffield despite regaining their second tier status.

After a 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion on October 3rd, the writing was on the wall, and he was dismissed after recording just two points from ten games as Wednesday sit rock bottom of the Championship table, with Neil Thompson overseeing the recent goalless draw with Huddersfield Town.

Who has been linked with the vacant Sheffield Wednesday hotseat?

As expected once a managerial departure occurs, a plethora of names have been linked with the vacant hotseat at Hillsborough, including former QPR and latterly Rangers boss Michael Beale, who according to Alan Nixon already wants to return to management just a short time after his departure from Ibrox.

Another man who was said to be high on Chansiri's radar of potential new employers was the Spaniard Oscar Garcia, according to Yorkshire Live.

Garcia is also a familiar name to followers of the EFL, having had previous stints at both Brighton and Hove Albion, who he guided into the play-offs in his only season back in 2013/14 after taking over from Gus Poyet, but after defeat in the semi-finals to Derby County, he handed in his resignation.

Just months later he was back in England, this time with Watford, but lasted the shortest of spells, with a health scare forcing him to resign after just four games in charge at Vicarage Road.

Duo not keen on Wednesday job

However, whilst he features high on Chansiri's list of targets, he has ruled himself out of the race to take over the struggling Owls.

In a more recent report from Yorkshire Live, it states that Garcia has decided to step away from contention as the publication believe that the 50-year-old is in the process of eyeing up a different challenge, most notably taking over Bordeaux, as the French 'sleeping giants' sit 13th in Ligue 2, and have recently parted company with David Guion.

Former Wednesday favourite and three-time caretaker manager Lee Bullen has also dismissed claims, as his current focus remains with Ayr United.

“There’s no truth in it. I’m comfortable here, I’m happy here.

“I’ve had zero contact so there is nothing happening there." Bullen told the Ayr Advertiser.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

It has been reported by the Sun that the current favourite to take over from Munoz is the 34-year-old Danny Rohl, who is said to have been involved in interviews with Chansiri before he opted for the former Watford boss.

Rohl is most known for his work as a coach, where his CV includes spells with the German National team, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and a previous spell in England with Southampton.

If he is the man to take the job on, his task of keeping Wednesday in the second tier begins with an away trip to fellow strugglers Watford on October 21st.