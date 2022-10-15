Oscar Estupinan opens up on start to life at Hull City ahead of Birmingham City clash

Oscar Estupinan has called the Championship intense and physical and says it surprised him when opening up on his start to life at Hull City.

The 26-year-old Colombian joined the Tigers on a free transfer this summer after exiting Portuguese top-flight outfit Vitoria Guimaraes.

With eight goals in 13 matches, the forward admits it has been a great start to the season for himself personally.

“It’s been a great start for me and for the team,” Estupinan told HullLive.

“Sadly, the results haven’t been at their best recently but we’re working hard to change that.

“My experience so far has been good. I’m slowly adapting. It’s a challenging league. My routine remains the same, I train and then I go home to rest.

“In terms of the Championship, I should say it’s a very challenging league. It’s intense and physical.

“At first, it was a surprise for me to see this level but with the hard work of myself and my teammates, I’ve been able to improve.”

With Hull’s results in recent weeks not strong, former boss Shota Arveladze recently paid the price with his job.

With the Tigers yet to name his permanent successor, they head into tomorrow’s clash with Birmingham City with Andy Dawson in charge, who will be targeting a positive result.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Hull City players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Eric Lichaj? Yes No

On the match, Estupinan said: “Sunday is an important game, but I should say that the next game is always the most important.”

“We’re going to face Birmingham City which is a team that is quite physical.

“We’re playing at home and need to get back to winning ways. In the last game, we didn’t earn any points, but we’re playing at home and we need to get back to winning ways.

“We need to get back to the form we had previously and get our confidence back.”

The Verdict

Oscar Estupinan looks to have been a brilliant addition for Hull this summer.

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by this though when looking at how well he did in Portugal.

Unfortunately for the Colombian, his form seems to have dipped drastically along with his team’s.

He has just one goal in his last seven matches after netting seven in his first six for the club.

Indeed, as the Colombian continues to adapt to Championship football, his consistency in front of goal should improve.