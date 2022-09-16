Oscar Estupinan makes Premier League admission involving Hull City

Hull City striker Oscar Estupinan has set himself the goal of taking his side back to the Premier League after making an excellent start to life at the MKM Stadium, speaking in an interview with Sky Sports.

It was previously unclear how much game time the Colombian forward would win with the Tigers recruiting many attacking options including Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Dogukan Sinik during the summer.

However, he has established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet and deservedly so after scoring seven goals in nine league appearances already this term as the leading goalscorer in the Championship.

His side’s fortunes have taken a turn in recent games though, losing their last three and finding themselves in the bottom half of the table because of that with Shota Arveladze potentially under pressure if he fails to improve his side’s form.

Considering they enjoyed such a productive transfer window though, even with Keane Lewis-Potter leaving for Brentford, they will be hoping to compete at the right end of the division with the quality and depth they have.

And looking to the long term, Estupinan wants to help the Tigers become a force in the top flight once again after seeing them spend multiple seasons at the highest level since the turn of the century.

Speaking about this goal, he said: “My main goal is to work hard and do the best I possibly can. We want to deliver the best results.

“My focus is the present: I want to do well. Eventually, I would like to give Hull a chance to go to the Premier League. That’s my goal.

“Everywhere I go, of course, I try to leave a legacy – this is my intended goal. I’m here at the club and I intend to leave my legacy at Hull City.”

The Verdict:

It may take a while for this squad to settle down considering how many arrivals and departures there were during the summer, with some of the players who left previously playing major roles at the MKM Stadium.

Richie Smallwood was one of the first names on the teamsheet and their skipper before his departure, with George Honeyman playing a big role as a creator for the Tigers and Keane Lewis-Potter contributing heavily to their cause too during the past couple of seasons.

They do have the depth needed to cope with injury problems, though it remains to be seen how Arveladze can keep his fringe players happy considering they are so many players competing for certain positions.

Acun Ilicali has certainly put his money where his mouth is though and it will be interesting to see whether his investment ends up paying off – or whether it will be in vain.

Money isn’t everything though – and it will be a while until we can make a full judgement on whether the Tigers have the right mix of players at their disposal – with this cohesion likely to be crucial to any potential promotion push.