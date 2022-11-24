Oscar Estupinan in 2nd – Ranked: Hull City’s top 5 most valuable players right now

Hull City have had some well-known players play for their club in their long history.

The Tigers have just brought Liam Rosenior to the club as their new manager, with Rosenior having experience with the club before, as during his playing days he played for the club over 150 times.

Rosenior will be using this four-week break for the World Cup as an opportunity to get to know his players better and hopefully put his ideas across that will help turn their results around.

As we are looking at Hull City, here are the club’s top five most valuable players that are currently playing for the club, according to Transfermarkt.

5 – Dimitrios Pelkas

The 29-year-old is currently on loan from Turkish giants Fenerbahce and has played a role in Hull’s season so far.

The Greek can play on either wing and has appeared 14 times for the Tigers in the Championship this season, grabbing two goals and one assist.

As per Transfermarkt, Pelkas is currently valued at €3.50m (£3m) in the market.

4 – Allahyar Sayyadmanesh

Sayyadmanesh joined Hull this summer from Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The 21-year-old has had a difficult time in England since joining, as he’s only managed four appearances in the Championship due to injury. The Iranian has been struggling with a hamstring injury.

Transfermarkt values Sayyadmanesh at €4.00m (£3.4m).

3 – Dogukan Sinik

Sinik arrived in England this summer when he joined from Antalyaspor in Turkey.

The 23-year-old is predominantly a left winger but can also operate on the opposite flank. After missing the first two months of the season due to a knee injury, the winger has had to adjust to English football and has been working on his fitness ever since.

Sinik has made 10 appearances for the Tigers so far but has yet to score his first goal for the club.

Transfermarkt values Sinik at €4.00m (£3.4m).

2 – Oscar Estupinan

Estupinan has been an instant hit since arriving at the KCOM in the summer; he has played 19 times in the league and has eight goals to his name.

The Columbian joined Hull on a free transfer in the summer after his contract with Vitor Guimaraes in Portugal expired.

As per Transfermarkt, Estupinan is currently valued at €6.00m (£5.1m) in the market.

1 – Jacob Greaves

Greaves has been at Hull since 2019, when he came through the club’s academy.

The defender has been a consistent performer this season, appearing 21 times and managing to score two goals. The 22-year-old has featured over 100 times for the Tigers and has even captained the side in the absence of the regular club captain.

Transfermarkt values Greaves at €8.00m (£6.8m).