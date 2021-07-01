Osaze Urhoghide sends message to Sheffield Wednesday fans as Celtic transfer confirmed

Osaze Urhoghide has thanked the Sheffield Wednesday fans for the support they showed him as he completed a move to Celtic.

Thank you Sheffield Wednesday and all those involved over the last two years from staff to fans. Since my debut at Brighton away to the Yorkshire derby win at Leeds, it’s given me memories that will last a lifetime.@swfc pic.twitter.com/87ghtc8FET — Osaze Urhoghide (@Osazeus) July 1, 2021

The breakthrough of talented defender was one of just a few bright spots for the Owls as they were relegated to League One last season and with the 20-year-old out of contract going into the summer, the Yorkshire outfit knew they faced a battle to keep him.

And, with the Glasgow giants offering him a deal, Urhoghide has decided to take his next steps in Scotland, although he clearly appreciates all Wednesday did for him as he took to social media to send a message as his departure was confirmed.

“Thank you Sheffield Wednesday and all those involved over the last two years from staff to fans. Since my debut at Brighton away to the Yorkshire derby win at Leeds, it’s given me memories that will last a lifetime.”

Urhoghide isn’t the only youngster who has swapped Hillsborough for Parkhead, as Liam Shaw has signed for Celtic in similar circumstances as the Hoops prepare for a new era under Australian boss Ange Postecoglou.

The verdict

This will hurt Sheffield Wednesday fans because Urhoghide is a young defender with lots of potential, so they would’ve loved to see him star in the team for the years to come.

However, they will understand that he has been given a great opportunity to play for another huge club where there will be a demand to win trophies and the prospect of European football every year.

So, you can see why Urhoghide took the decision to move and he clearly leaves with many happy memories of his time in Yorkshire after the classy message he sent out.

