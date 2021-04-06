Osaze Urhoghide issues three-word message after Sheffield Wednesday’s 5-0 win over Cardiff City

Sheffield Wednesday picked up an important three points on Monday, as they ran out 5-0 winners over play-off chasing Cardiff City at Hillsborough.

The Owls took the lead on the day through Julian Borner after just four minutes. That lead was then doubled just 16 minutes later as Callum Paterson scored against his former club to give Darren Moore’s side some breathing space.

They then extended their advantage just three minutes later, as Adam Reach’s scored his first goal of the game to see the Owls head into the break three goals ahead.

Jordan Rhodes then scored their fourth of the match in the second-half, before Reach netted his second on the day with 20 minutes remaining, as the Owls picked up a vital win.

That victory means that Sheffield Wednesday remain 23rd in the Championship table, but now find themselves six points adrift of safety, with 22nd-placed Birmingham City likely to be looking nervously over their shoulders heading into their match against Brentford on Tuesday evening.

Osaze Urhoghide started once again in the Sheffield Wednesday defence, and was clearly remaining focused on the task at hand, as they battle for survival in the second-tier.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram following the win over Cardiff, and insisted that his team will ‘keeping fighting’, which will be pleasing to hear for the club’s supporters.

Urhoghide has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday this season, and will be hoping he can make up for lost time after a spell in the treatment room.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to return to action at the weekend, when they take on QPR, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Darren Moore’s side.

The Verdict:

It’s good to see him remaining upbeat.

Urhoghide has impressed me when he’s been in the starting XI for Sheffield Wednesday, and he’s got a key role to play in their survival bid this season.

The Owls have shown us what they can do when they’re at their best after thrashing Cardiff City in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Monday, but it’s important that they build on this impressive showing.

If they can’t do that, then Championship survival is going to be hard to come by for the club.