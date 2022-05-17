Opting for latest name in frame for QPR job could undo progress made under Mark Warburton: Opinion

The search for Mark Warburton’s replacement at QPR took a concerning turn yesterday with Tim Sherwood named as a candidate.

Whether or not you agree with the Championship club’s decision to bring the Warburton era to a close there is no denying the progress that was made under the former Rangers and Nottingham Forest manager.

The R’s finished 18th, 16th, and 19th in the three seasons before the 59-year-old’s appointment but have ended the last three campaigns in 11th, 9th, and 13th despite him arriving during a period when the west London club had to cut costs.

On top of that, Warburton saw key attacking duo Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuels sold in consecutive transfer windows and yet kept the squad improving – with the ambitions shifting from remaining in the Championship to challenging for the play-offs during his tenure.

There’s an argument to be made that a change had to happen after the manager was unable to arrest the late-season slump but now that decision has been made, it’s vital that the next appointment is the right one to build on the progress made in recent years and not undo it.

Some of the up-and-coming managers linked, such as Newport County’s James Rowberry, MK Dons’ Liam Manning, and even Sol Campbell, may be able to help the club keep moving forward with some fresh ideas but opting for Sherwood feels like a huge risk.

talkSPORT has reported that the former Aston Villa and Tottenham manager is a candidate being considered, which may well be due to his links to director of football Les Ferdinand.

The 53-year-old is not the sort of forward-thinking appointment that the R’s should be looking to make.

It’s telling that he’s been out of management since his spell with Villa in 2015 was cut short after just six months and 26 matches while even his time in charge at Tottenham, which saw him earn the permanent job after a spell as caretaker, lasted just eight months and 26 games before he was sacked.

There’s little to suggest that Sherwood – out of a job for nearly seven years despite regular interviews in which he indicated he wanted to get back into management – can take the club forward in the way that aan upcoming coach with fresh ideas could.

In fact, there’s a risk he could undo Warburton’s work altogether.