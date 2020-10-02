Optimism continues to surround West Brom’s pursuit of EFL star

Huddersfield Town forward Karlan Grant continues to attract the interest of West Bromwich Albion.

There’s been little progress in West Brom’s attempts to lure the 23-year-old out of the Championship, however, with funds at the Hawthorns tight.

That remains the message coming out of Steve Madeley at The Athletic, who has reiterated that Albion’s funds are tight despite their search for a new forward.

Nevertheless, Madeley reports that there is still optimism that West Brom can get the deal done. A unique agreement might be needed though to get Grant through the door.

I sense there is still an optimism that agreement can be reached with Huddersfield. It will need to be an unusual package because, frankly, there is very little of Albion's budget left. But these are unusual times and there's still a deal to be done. #WBA — Steve Madeley (@SteveMadeley78) October 2, 2020

West Brom have started with one point from three Premier League games so far, but haven’t lacked goals.

However, their Championship promotion wasn’t driven by a natural goalscorer, which Huddersfield had at the opposite end of the division in Grant.

In a struggling side, Grant scored 19 goals and registered four assists, with his goals arguably keeping Huddersfield in the Championship.

He’s yet to feature this season under Carlos Corberan, who has left the forward out due to bubbling speculation surrounding his future.

Huddersfield picked up their first win of the new Championship season last Friday, beating Nottingham Forest 1-0.

The Verdict

Grant has been on West Brom’s radar all summer and surely something is going to give before the end of the transfer window.

The Baggies need a forward and Grant already looks to have one foot out of the door in West Yorkshire.

If this ‘unusual deal’ can be struck – most likely a loan-to-buy – it could prove to be a massive moment in West Brom’s season.

Without a natural goalscorer, they might struggle in the Premier League.

Thoughts? Let us know!