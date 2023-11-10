Highlights Queens Park Rangers drew 1-1 in Marti Cifuentes' first game as head coach, but he was frustrated not to win after conceding from a set piece.

Former QPR player Shaun Wright-Phillips believes the team can make a push for the play-offs this season, but they should focus on securing survival first.

While Cifuentes is ambitious, staying in the Championship should be the priority, given the club's current position and the tough competition in the league.

A new era is underway at Queens Park Rangers following the appointment of Marti Cifuentes as head coach.

Cifuentes made the move from Swedish side Hammarby to take charge at Loftus Road, replacing Gareth Ainsworth, who was sacked last month after a run of six consecutive defeats.

The R's picked up a point in Cifuentes' first game as they drew 1-1 with fellow strugglers Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Saturday, with Georgie Kelly's equaliser securing a share of the spoils for the Millers after Ilias Chair's stunning strike had put the visitors ahead.

QPR currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, six points from safety, and they are back in action when they host Bristol City on Saturday.

It was a much-improved performance against the Millers, but Cifuentes admitted he was frustrated not to win the game.

"I will never be happy with a draw – especially with the way we conceded from a set piece," Cifuentes told West London Sport.

"On the other side, I want to look at the positive things about our performance. The team showed big commitment to try to compete.

"I want to be very positive today. I just arrived here three or four days ago and there is quality in the squad. My job is to get the best of all of them."

Cifuentes has certainly made a big impression since his arrival at the club, and former QPR winger Shaun Wright-Phillips is optimistic about the Hoops' prospects under the Spaniard.

What did Shaun Wright-Phillips say?

Wright-Phillips, who scored two goals in 74 appearances for the R's between 2011 and 2015, believes the play-offs are not out of reach for his former club this season.

"QPR are in the bottom two in the Championship at the moment, but Marti Cifuentes can turn things around at the club because it is still very early on in the season,” Wright-Phillips told NewBettingOffers.co.uk.

"If Cifuentes can get QPR playing football, and there are some good individual footballers in the squad, so it is possible, then they can make a push for the play-offs this season. They’re 16 points off the top six at the moment, so it won’t be an easy task, but it is possible.

"The Championship is a whole different beast to any other league in the world as we all know.

"It seems to me that the teams who actually try to play football in the Championship, like Burnley and Middlesbrough did last year, have the most success in the division.

"I think Cifuentes will try to get this QPR side playing that kind of style of football, so hopefully we’ll see the club start to climb up the table."

Can Queens Park Rangers make the play-offs this season?

Wright-Phillips is correct that Cifuentes' brand of football will be much more suited to the R's squad, and he should be able to get the best out of the likes of Chair and Chris Willock, who have underperformed so far this season.

However, with the Hoops sitting six points from safety, the focus should be on securing survival this campaign, rather than talking about the play-offs.

While Ainsworth struggled to make an impact at Loftus Road, the R's decline started long before his appointment in February.

The Hoops have won just six league games since last October, and while the style of play may be more attractive under Cifuentes, the 41-year-old will first need to change the mentality at the club in order for his side to move up the table.

Even if the R's were to put together a remarkable winning run, it is incredibly unlikely they would finish ahead of some of the teams currently in the play-off places, including Leeds United, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion, while some of those outside the top six, such as Sunderland, Hull City, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Stoke City, look far better equipped for a promotion challenge.

As Cifuentes showed with his post-match comments on Saturday, he is an ambitious manager, and he will set high standards for his players, but it is essential that the Hoops do not get carried away, even if their form improves over the coming weeks.

Staying in the Championship must be the priority for Cifuentes this season, and that would be an excellent achievement given the club's current precarious position.