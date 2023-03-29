Right now, it remains to be seen exactly what plan Ipswich Town will be working to when it comes to the summer transfer window.

With the Tractor Boys currently third in the League One table, three points adrift of the automatic promotion places with nine games remaining, it still remains to be seen whether they will be planning for life in the Championship or League One for next season.

Regardless, there are still certain areas of the squad that even now, will be emerging as points to address for Kieran McKenna's side once the market opens again, and judging by recent reports and updates, one of those will be between the posts.

According to fresh claims from Football Insider, Ipswich's number one Christian Walton is now attracting attention from a number of other clubs in the lead-up to the summer transfer window.

Having made a summer 2021 loan move from Brighton permanent in January 2022, Walton has emerged as a key player for the League One promotion hopefuls, keeping a club record seven consecutive league clean sheets earlier in the campaign.

As a result, the 27-year-old is evidently a key player the club will be desperate to keep hold of, and whose ability would surely need replacing, if he was to move on.

Given he still has over a year remaining on his contract at Portman Road, with Ipswich holding the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months, the club may well feel confident that they can see off that interest during the upcoming summer window.

But even if they do indeed manage to do that, there is still an argument to be made that Ipswich will need to address their goalkeeping situation in the coming months, when you consider the options behind Walton in the pecking order in that role at Portman Road.

Having joined Ipswich from Salford in the same summer 2021 transfer window that Walton first made his move to the club, Vaclav Hladky initially looked set to be the club's first choice goalkeeper.

However, the 32-year-old has since made just 12 league appearances for the club, the last of which came all the way back in December 2021.

Since then, the Czech 'keeper has been linked with a potential move to Aberdeen, and given he is entering the final year of his contract with Ipswich in the summer, the club may feel that is a sensible time to move him on, to secure a fee for his services while they still can.

Meanwhile, Joel Coleman, who joined the Tractor Boys as a free agent back in November, is yet to even feature in a matchday squad in League One for Ipswich since that move.

Consequently, with his contract set to expire at the end of this season, Coleman's future at Portman Road also appears uncertain, especially considering that at 27-years-old, he too will likely want to enjoy more game time than he is currently getting with McKenna's side.

As a result, it seems that even if Ipswich are able to keep hold of their first choice option between the posts in Walton, there could still be departures to come in that position in the not too distant future.

Should that happen, then in order to maintain the depth that is required in that position, new recruits between the posts will be required.

With that in mind, it seems that regardless of what division they are in next season, the goalkeeping role is one Ipswich may well have to look to address, sooner rather than later.