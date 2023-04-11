Preston North End have found themselves back in with a shout for a play-off place after six points against QPR and Reading, respectively, over the Easter weekend.

The Lilywhites looked set for a disappointing end to the campaign, with nothing left to play for except pride. However, that has now changed with four wins in their last five games, putting them right back in the playoff mix.

One player who has played a big role in Preston’s fight for a play-off spot is Everton loanee Thomas Cannon.

How is Thomas Cannon getting on at Preston?

The 20-year-old has started all but one game since arriving at Deepdale, becoming an instant favourite in Ryan Lowe’s team.

In the 15 appearances he has made so far, the Irishman has managed to score seven goals and provide a single assist.

The Lilywhites were on the lookout for a striker in the January transfer window, as it was a position they were somewhat light in. It looked as though Preston were keen to bring Cameron Archer back to the club, but the Aston Villa man moved to Middlesbrough instead, leaving Lowe looking at alternative options.

However, yet again, Preston have used the market well and knocked on the door of a fellow Premier League team and borrowed one of their up-and-coming talents.

This is Cannon’s first loan spell away from Goodison Park, but throughout his time in the academy and now at Deepdale, the striker has shown his natural scoring attributes.

Ryan Lowe on summer interest in Thomas Cannon

Cannon has adapted really well to life in the Championship, so it is likely that if he were to leave Everton once again in the summer it will be for a Championship club.

Lowe has not shied away from stating that he would love to have Cannon back at Deepdale again next season. He recently told Lancs Live: “Ultimately, he is not our player. Yeah, we'd love to potentially take Tom back again next season, but there will probably now be another 20 Championship clubs who'll want to do the same thing. And I don't think there is much loyalty in football, like we've seen, is there?

"All we can do is do our best with him, and if there's an opportunity for him to come back then we'll definitely be open to it. Other than that, we'll still be looking at the market for a type of striker we feel can score goals."

Would a return to Preston be a good move for Cannon?

Cannon returning to Preston after this season would probably be to the benefit of all parties concerned in the matter.

It would mean the Irishman would get a full season under his belt playing regular football at a club that, if they don’t get promoted, will be competing at the top end of the Championship once again.

While he would also be playing under a manager who has managed to get the best out of him in the second half of this season and knows how the player works.

Staying at Everton next season doesn’t seem like a wise move at this moment in time, as Ellis Simms is an example of a loan player going back to their parent club and not featuring much, while Sean Dyche is likely keen on bringing in his own type of striker during the summer transfer window.

It seems to make sense that Cannon stays on at Preston next season and lets the 20-year-old continue his development and the promise that he has shown during this second half of the season.

However, this could change considering Everton are not guaranteed to be a Premier League side next season and could still find themselves playing in the Championship next campaign.