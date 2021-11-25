Opinion: Wycombe Wanderers should do all they can to beat the competition for Middlesbrough outcast

Wycombe Wanderers have asked to be kept in the loop regarding Uche Ikpeazu’s situation at Middlesbrough, as per a report from Football League World.

The 26-year-old has seen his game time decrease as this season has progressed, playing just nine minutes in Middlesbrough’s last four games.

Ikpeazu, who has proven to be a real handful at Championship level, has been given the green light to find another club in January, as per a report from Football Insider, with the forward becoming a victim of a new stylistic approach from Chris Wilder.

Quiz: Did these 25 Wycombe Wanderers transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Wycombe signed Adebayo Akinfenwa on a free transfer? True False

There is no denying that Ikpeazu can still secure a Championship move in January, but there seems to be a lack of clubs who are in need of a target-man style of forward.

One club whose attacking line would certainly be bolstered with the 26-year-old’s arrival would be his former employers, Wycombe.

Ikpeazu joined The Chairboys ahead of last season’s Championship campaign from Hearts, with his physicality, link-up play and desire to press and win the ball back, winning over many Wycombe fans.

Despite scoring six goals in 31 matches, and seeing his side get relegated back to the third-tier, the striker enjoyed a good campaign and a move back to the Championship was fully justified.

Ikpeazu’s attributes mentioned above makes him an ideal forward to play alongside, and he is likely to excel at League One level.

The 26-year-old would certainly give Wycombe a big boost in a season where they are eagerly pushing for immediate promotion.

Wycombe do have strong options in forward positions already, with Brandon Hanlan and Sam Vokes developing a good working relationship this season, but Ikpeazu would bring Championship experience and ability to that frontline and increase the competition levels too.

January will be a big month for those teams chasing promotion in League One, and whilst things are certainly positive enough for The Chairboys at the moment, Ikpeazu’s signature would be an excellent boost in what remains of this season.

As said before, Ikpeazu’s level is the Championship, but given the nature of the division, he might be unable to secure a second-tier move.

It will also be no surprise to see several League One clubs express an interest.