Opinion: Wycombe Wanderers should consider Charlton Athletic man as David Stockdale replacement

Wycombe Wanderers performed extremely well to take their League One promotion push all the way to Wembley Stadium in 2021/22.

There will be some supporters that were glad to see David Stockdale move on to Sheffield Wednesday, given the former Fulham man’s glaring error for Elliot Embleton’s opener in the play-off final.

Adam Pryzbek has also departed Adams Park this summer to sign for Walsall, leaving a space or two to be filled between the sticks.

As Ben Garner looks to change Charlton Athletic‘s style of play heading into 2022/23, the Addicks signed Joe Wollacott from Swindon Town on Thursday evening.

With three senior goalkeepers present in South London, Wollacott, Ashley Maynard-Brewer and Craig MacGillivray, there is room for manoeuvre at The Valley.

Richard Cawley, of the South London Press, shared on Twitter that he believes that Charlton may be open to selling MacGillivray following Wollacott’s arrival.

He wrote: “Wollacott is a Ghana international.

“A GK with strong distribution.

“Suggests that #cafc will listen to offers for Craig MacGillivray, who had been their number one last season.”

Wycombe are a side who do not focus on playing the ball out from the back, and therefore MacGillivray’s distribution would not be as important to the way they want to play.

The 29-year-old is easily one of the best shot stoppers in the third tier and kept 16 clean sheets in 43 league appearances for the Addicks last term.

The Scotsman has been involved at the top end of League One with Portsmouth in years gone by and therefore would be in a good position to handle the pressure if the Chairboys are able to mount another promotion push.

MacGillivray has one year remaining on his contract at The Valley, but the club did sign him on a free last summer, suggesting that a significant fee will not be required to persuade the Addicks to offload him.

Even though Wollacott appears to be above MacGillivray in Garner’s estimation due to his distribution, the Scotsman did contribute two assists for the Addicks last season and is alert to triggering counter-attacks after claiming the ball in his area.