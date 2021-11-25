Opinion: Would 26-year-old striker be good fit for Championship amidst fresh West Brom, Blackburn and Sheffield United interest?

Rhys Healey has been banging in the goals for fun at Toulouse this season – and he is now drawing admiring glances from several English sides including West Brom, Blackburn and Sheffield United according to TeamTALK.

The three clubs all travelled out to watch him play in Ligue 2 on Saturday and could be contemplating a move for the forward when the winter transfer window opens its doors.

If he does decide to make the move back to England, then it wouldn’t be the first time he has tried his luck in the EFL and in this country, having featured for MK Dons before jumping ship to France.

Quiz: 30 questions about West Brom’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 1. Who does Charlie Austin currently play for? Reading QPR Luton Millwall

But, if the player does return to his native country, would he fit in at Championship level and would he be a good addition?

All signs statistically point to the answer being yes.

For Toulouse so far this year, he has averaged at least a goal or an assist for every lot of 90 minutes that he has played (as per FBRef). Even more impressive his rate 0.90 goals or assists per 90 during his entire two season stay at the club so far, which consists of 47 games.

It means that he is regularly performing to a high standard, is regularly banging in the goals and is a more than capable line leader in attack.

He was never tested much in the Premier League or Championship when he was in England, so whether he would adapt straight away or even be able to compete at that level is a hard one to call. However, he has so far smashed it at every level he has been regularly tested at so far in his career, so there is no reason why he couldn’t.

In League Two, he had 18 goal contributions in 35 outings, which is a solid return. In League One, he managed 17 goal contributions in 40 games – but only 22 of those were starts and he bettered his goal tally in the third tier compared to the fourth tier, it was just his assists rate that was slightly lower.

So far then, Healey has proven he can be a clinical finisher and a consistent goalscorer. Regardless of whether he has played in the Championship much before or not, he could be a real shrewd signing for any side that does decide to sign him.

He won’t cost an arm and a leg and wherever he has gone so far, he has hit the back of the net. It looks like he could certainly do the business in the second tier then.