Opinion: Wolves should cast eyes over Bristol City star as Flynn Downes nears West Ham move

Bruno Lage will be striving to navigate all markets effectively this summer as Wolves look to set their sights on Europe after a 10th-placed finish last time out.

The Midlands club finished five points from West Ham United who finished seventh, with the Hammers subsequently qualifying for the Europa Conference League play-off round.

With ambitions set to be high once more, recruitment will have to be strong once again, with Wolves being credited with an interest in Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes – One of the EFL’s top performers last time out.

However, it appears that West Ham are set to win this particular race, with the former Ipswich Town man heading for a medical at the London club today, as per an update from Dharmesh Sheth.

Although this will seem like a blow for Wolves, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook claimed that Wolves would have struggled to meet Swansea’s valuation, whilst in conversation with Give Me Sport.

One player who the Premier League outfit could turn to if Downes goes on to complete a move to West Ham is Bristol City’s Han-Noah Massengo.

The recently turned 21-year-old has racked up nearly 100 appearances for the Robins since his 2019 move to Ashton Gate, emerging as an integral first-teamer under the different managers he has operated under.

Ranking as one of the division’s best from a technical perspective, his passing range, ball-carrying abilities and intelligence whilst in possession makes him someone who could thrive in the Premier League in years to come.

He has accumulated invaluable experience at Championship level, playing regular second-tier football since the age of 19.

Out of possession, he is just as impressive, proving to show a gritty and relentless side to ensure his side dominates with the ball.

Possessing a contract that expires in 2023, Massengo could be available for a cut-price fee this summer, with Bristol City hoping that they will not lose one of their most saleable assets for free.

A player that can also adapt to different systems and can operate slightly more advanced or in a holding position, Massengo would be a top addition at Wolves.