Opinion: With survival the main priority, Wigan Athletic should not turn their noses up at potentially hiring 60-year-old 

The sacking of Leam Richardson this morning was an extremely harsh decision from the Wigan Athletic club hierarchy.

The promising young manager has performed minor miracles at the DW Stadium since the start of last season and stepped up to second tier management with ease, before the current seven-game winless run, ensuring that the Latics have only recently dropped into the bottom three.

Richardson will likely be an attractive option for a number of clubs in the near future given the admirable job he has carried out, and the Latics will be hard pushed to find an upgrade.

The decision appears to have been made due to fears and a belief that the club would be relegated back to League One had they stuck with Richardson.

That counter-productive short term mentality would suggest that the board do not value much outside of Championship survival this season, when looking for a replacement for the 42-year-old.

With that in mind, Steve Evans should be seriously considered for the vacancy given his record at achieving survival in the second tier in the past and bringing about quick upturns in form after arriving at an EFL club.

The 60-year-old’s touchline behaviour and style of play can often put supporters off his services, however, if Wigan supporters were making the decisions, the likelihood is that Richardson would still be in a job anyway.

Richardson’s dismissal will not be cheap for Wigan having handed him a new three-year contract a matter of weeks ago, and for that reason, it may be sensible financially to bring in a new manager who will require a smaller pay packet, on a deal until the end of the season.

Evans fits that bill, and he has proven that he has still got it, by taking Stevenage from a precarious position in the League Two relegation battle at the back end of last term, to genuine automatic promotion contenders this term.

This is a Boro side that had been battling for their lives at the bottom of the fourth tier for some years now and were only saved from dropping to the National League by the liquidation of Macclesfield Town in 2020.

It is not a long term appointment, nor would it excite supporters, but relieving Richardson of his duties would likely have been purely based on the club’s league position and Evans’ track record would suggest that he could improve that state of affairs.

The vast majority of neutral observers will have been surprised and concerned by some of the news surrounding Wigan’s ownership in the last few weeks, and another expensive manager hire could put them at further risk in the future.