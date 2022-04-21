Opinion: With promotion secure, Fulham should look to secure fresh agreement with 2020 addition

While many clubs will still be thinking about promotion or relegation over the final weeks of the season, Fulham can already start planning for life back in the Premier League.

Tuesday night’s 3-0 win over Preston ensured that the Cottagers have once again won an immediate promotion back to the top-flight from the Championship, and this time, they will be determined to ensure that their stay at English football’s top table lasts more than a single season.

Having suffered relegation in each of their last two seasons in the Premier League, Marco Silva’s side will surely have to strengthen in the summer transfer window to avoid a similar outcome next time around.

But as well as bringing new players in, the business that Fulham do in the close season will likely have to involve current players as well, and one such example of that, is Tosin Adarabioyo.

Since joining the club from Manchester City in the summer of 2020, the 24-year-old has become a regular feature at the heart of Fulham’s defence, something they will surely want to continue.

Can you get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower Fulham quiz?

1 of 25 Is the capacity of Craven Cottage higher or lower than 15,000? Higher Lower

The centre back was a reliable presence for the Cottagers during their last spell in the Premier League – Adarabioyo’s first experience at that level – and he is surely only going to get better the more he plays there, after a campaign in which he has been so vital to the club’s promotion from the second-tier.

However, there will be just one year remaining on Adarabioyo’s current contract at Craven Cottage come the summer, which would make this Fulham’s last chance to receive a fee for the defender.

Given he has previously been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle, that could put Fulham under some pressure when it comes to keeping one of their key players this summer, if they do not agree a new contract with the 24-year-old to ward off that interest.

In this instance however, not only would such a deal secure the services of an important individual for the Cottagers, but it could also provide them with a much needed foundation in the centre of their defence moving forward.

At 34-years-old, Adarabioyo’s central defensive partner for much of this season, Tim Ream, is now approaching the latter stages of his career, and is also out of contract at the end of this season.

Meanwhile, Fulham’s other central defensive options – Michael Hector, Alfie Mawson and Terence Kongolo – have made just a handful of appearances between them in the Championship between them this season, meaning it would be a risk to rely on them in the Premier League next season.

Indeed, with Mawson and Hector both out of contract this summer, it is possible neither of them will even get a chance to do that, leaving only Kongolo, who hasn’t featured once for the Cottagers this season, as an alternative option.

As a result, securing that new contract for Adarabioyo would not only ensure Fulham avoid losing a key player, it would also mean they do still have an option available to build their defence around, rather than having to effectively start it completely from scratch going into what will be such an important campaign for them in 2022/23.

It seems therefore, that as important as recruitment from elsewhere will be for Fulham over the summer, getting business done closer to home with the likes of Adarabioyo, could be just as important for their prospects when they return to the top-tier, in just a few month’s time.