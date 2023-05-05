Despite being in the Championship's bottom three for much of the 2022-23 season, Huddersfield Town triumphantly secured their status in the division for another year when they defeated Sheffield United on Thursday night.

It's been a far cry from the 2021-22 campaign where they reached the play-off final under Carlos Corberan, but there has been turbulence both on and off the pitch at the John Smith's Stadium this season, ranging from ownership issues to multiple head coaches to the sale of key players.

Danny Schofield soon proved to be out of his depth when replacing Corberan and Mark Fotheringham then only lasted just over four months before being sacked, with the Terriers seemingly heading down to League One.

Enter Neil Warnock though, who returned to the West Yorkshire club some 27 years after last managing them to guide one of his favoured outfits to safety, picking up six victories during his time in charge.

Whilst some fans will no doubt want Warnock to stay in charge, the fact of the matter is he's now a short-term manager and has already stated he will be riding off into the sunset again - perhaps until next February when another club requires his services.

That means a replacement needs to be sought after, and with American businessman Kevin Nagle set to take over the club in the near future, the man he should be going after is Chris Wilder.

Why would Chris Wilder be a good fit for Huddersfield?

First and foremost, Wilder has good experience at Championship level, even though his last couple of jobs haven't brought success.

His time at Sheffield United somewhat outweighs everything though - Wilder took his boyhood club from League One to the Premier League in the space of a few seasons and led the Blades to a ninth-placed finish in their first season back in the top flight since 2006.

Of course his time at Bramall Lane ended on a sour note and he then headed on to Middlesbrough in 2021, who he almost guided into the play-offs last season but fell short on the final day of the campaign, and amid poor results to start the current campaign he was sacked back in October 2022.

Watford then turned to him on a short-term basis in March to try and galvanise a play-off push when results under Slaven Bilic faltered, but there are clear issues with the Hornets and with the 55-year-old unable to take them into the top six, it has since been revealed that he will depart after their final match of the season against Stoke.

This season does not define Wilder though - he is a very solid Championship manager and what the back end of this season has showed is that Huddersfield need experience, not another young head coach with little experience.

And with Wilder now set to be unemployed, he would surely jump at the chance to manage a Championship club closer to home and one that is set to be under new, potentially ambitious ownership.

Would Chris Wilder come to Huddersfield?

We've been here before - the Terriers reportedly tried to get Wilder to come in February following Fotheringham's departure, but contract snags meant that the club ultimately turned elsewhere.

At that time, many were tipping the club for the drop after their poor results, and Wilder may have seen it as a risk to his reputation, especially as the squad would not really have been his.

Circumstances are different now though, and Wilder should be able to go in there with the ability to change the squad in the way he sees fit if he's handed - we have no idea what kind of funds Nagle and his consortium will have but you'd imagine he will want to make an impact straight away when his takeover is approved.

He may have been not so keen a few months ago, but Wilder would surely jump at the chance to try and follow on from Warnock's good work.