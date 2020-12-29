Opinion: Winning race for West Brom and Swansea target could be smart move for Watford

January could be a very interesting and a very busy month for Watford, with a new manager in charge, a promotion push to upkeep, and a large squad to trim.

Understandably, much of the focus over the next month or so will likely be on how the Hornets’ transfer business impacts their promotion hopes but there is one deal they should be eyeing up that could have long-term repercussions.

After a fantastic start to the season at Crawley Town, 21-year-old striker Max Watters has a raft of English clubs interested in him – if reports are to be believed.

Brighton, Swansea City, Watford, and West Bromwich Albion have all been linked with the forward.

Watters, who has found the net 16 times in 18 appearances this term, has proven himself not just a prolific goalscorer in League Two but also an expert in being at the right place at the right time – a knack that’s likely to get you goals at any level.

The young striker looks like someone with a very, very bright future and it’s no surprise to see bigger English clubs queueing up for his signature.

Did these 20 things happen to Watford in 2020?

1 of 20 Watford completed the signing of João Pedro Yes No

It’s not a signing that they need right now but looking at their current squad, it’s one that could prove a masterstroke in years to come. Swansea have already had an offer rejected by Crawley and you feel that January could be the perfect time to commit to winning the race for the young forward.

You’d question how long the likes of Andre Gray and Troy Deeney have got left with the Hornets, while after significant interest in the summer you feel it’s more a matter of when and not if a Premier League club snaps up Ismaila Sarr.

Adding another high-potential forward to the likes of 19-year-old Joao Pedro would set them up well moving forward.

Crawley are expected to trigger the one-year extension in Watters’ current deal but even so, it shouldn’t cost the Hornets too much to prize him away next month.

Numerous players have been linked with a January departure from Watford, which should free up some money and spending that on a 21-year-old with a bright future could be a wise move for a club that already has some exciting talent on their books.