Opinion: Wigan Athletic should throw their hat into the ring for in-demand ex-Preston North End winger

Wigan Athletic are looking at a season back in the Championship next campaign and boss Leam Richardson will want to ensure that it isn’t a short-lived stint back in the second tier.

The club soared to the third tier title to seal their promotion and their squad is undeniably strong at that level.

It means they will fancy their chances of doing well in the Championship too and continuing that momentum.

However, forwards like Will Keane, Charlie Wyke and Stephen Humphrys to name just three are relatively inexperienced at second tier level or have less impressive goal records when you look at their history in the second division.

The Latics then should consider deals for players that have perhaps a bit more experience of Championship football – and one name that ticks plenty of boxes is Tom Barkhuizen.

The winger/forward has been excellent for Preston North End during his time at Deepdale.

With 209 showings to his name during his time with the Lilywhites and 38 goals along the way, he has been a superb member of their squad and has been a mainstay in the first-team.

However, last season, he struggled with injuries a lot more and it ultimately led to him falling down the pecking order.

He managed just 13 league games and two assists because of it and with new boss Ryan Lowe at the helm and his deal running out, the club decided to move on from the 28-year-old.

If you get the player match fit though and at his best, his pace and ability in the final third can cause defenders all kinds of problems.

Considering he is now available on a free too, a deal would be a shrewd bit of business.

Bolton, Derby and Rotherham are all weighing up bids for him – but Wigan should be in that reckoning too.

He could play upfront as a more experienced option if needed or on the wing and certainly has goals in his locker – and he’s proven at Championship level too.

Considering he also wouldn’t cost an arm and a leg, it makes plenty of sense for the Latics to consider snapping him up.

They likely wouldn’t regret it if they could add him to their squad.