Opinion: Wigan Athletic manager would not be the right fit for West Brom vacancy despite his obvious qualities

Considering the size of the club, their history and the players currently at their disposal, it is no surprise to see some top names being linked with the managerial vacancy of West Bromwich Albion.

Many head coaches will be chomping at the bit to right the wrongs that Steve Bruce produced as he was sacked for his poor start to the 2022-23 Championship season on Monday.

To win just one league match out of a possible 13 with the squad he built was almost akin to a criminal offence on Bruce’s behalf, and Baggies fans got their wish after weeks of toxic atmospheres building up on the terraces.

Who replaces Bruce in the dugout at The Hawthorns now though? There’s certainly been plenty of names that have cropped up in reports – Carlos Corberan, Chris Wilder, Sean Dyche, Rob Edwards, Scott Parker, Michael Carrick – the list is almost endless.

Are you a true West Brom fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 In what year did Tony Brown make his senior debut for West Brom? 1959 1963 1967 1971

The latest name to crop up on the shortlist is that of Leam Richardson, the current manager of Wigan Athletic who has certainly done a sterling job with the Latics in the last couple of years.

Richardson for most of his career has been an assistant to Paul Cook, following him from Accrington to Chesterfield, then on to Portsmouth and then ended up back in the North West with Wigan, but when Cook resigned from his position in 2020 following Wigan’s administration-induced relegation to League One, Richardson stayed on at the DW Stadium.

It proved to be a smart move as not long after being appointed as Cook’s replacement, John Sheridan left the Latics and the role was then handed to Richardson – initially on a temporary basis before he was given the opportunity to become manager on a full-time basis.

Richardson saved Wigan from the drop to League Two initially, and then with the backing of the club’s new Bahraini ownership he guided them to the third tier title last season.

Yes, he was able to put together an experienced squad, but that team has to have the right manager behind them, and Richardson clearly was that man, and he’s not started life in the Championship too badly either, with 16 points gained from Wigan’s first 12 fixtures.

These are all positives from Richardson’s short managerial career so far, but the 42-year-old still may not be the best fit at the Baggies.

Firstly, some managers are better suited to certain clubs rather than moving on to a bigger one, and the rapport that Richardson has built with the Latics fanbase, as well as them perhaps punching above their weight compared to other clubs in the second tier, means that he could just be very well-suited to where he is right now.

Stepping out of your comfort zone is one thing, but it has to be the right move, and West Brom have a dressing room with a lot of highly-paid players – some with Premier League experience to their name – and this is something Richardson will not have experienced before with the clubs he has been at.

And it’s not like he hasn’t had his shaky moments this season so far as well with Wigan, with their home form being a big concern as they are yet to win in six league outings at the DW Stadium.

There has been a lot of promise linked to Richardson’s career so far, but there just may be better fits out there for this particular vacancy than him – ones with a little more experience of the Championship and in particular promotion battles at this level.

Of course, that didn’t work when appointing both Valerien Ismael and Bruce, so they could switch it up completely, but Richardson would probably be better off staying at Wigan, even if his bank balance wouldn’t necessarily agree.