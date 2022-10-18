Opinion: Why West Brom should look to utilise loan market to address this position in January

West Bromwich Albion may face difficulties in bringing back Josh Griffiths from Portsmouth if they want to recall him at any point this season, according to Danny Cowley who spoke to The News.

The 21-year-old has been tasked with filling Gavin Bazunu’s shoes at Fratton Park this season – an exceptional opportunity for the young stopper who has climbed his way up the EFL in recent seasons.

Winning promotion with Cheltenham Town during the 2020/21 campaign, he then made the temporary switch to Lincoln City last term and has arguably made another step up as he looks to win promotion with Pompey at the end of this season.

Edging closer to the first team at The Hawthorns, Steve Bruce’s successor may be tempted to bring him back in January, increasing competition in the goalkeeping department and that may be needed with David Button recently being dropped.

However, Alex Palmer put in a wonderful performance against Reading at the weekend and that could end up consigning Griffiths to the bench, something that could hamper his development.

Although the chance to train with the first team may be an excellent opportunity for the 21-year-old, he’s currently gaining priceless experience on the south coast and this is why the Baggies shouldn’t even be thinking about recalling him if he isn’t guaranteed to be number one for the remainder of the season.

Even if he doesn’t sustain an injury or pick up a suspension, there’s every chance he could be dropped if he suffers a loss in form and the chances of that happening could be maximised if his temporary spell is disrupted and cut short at Fratton Park.

Instead, the Baggies should be looking towards the loan market to add another option to the goalkeeping department considering they haven’t used a single one of their loan spots so far this season.

They look set to be operating within a tight budget for the foreseeable future, so making use of this market to address this position should allow them to minimise their costs and potentially maximise their budget for the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen who they can bring in but they shouldn’t have any shortage of options available, with someone like Arsenal’s Karl Hein potentially able to come in, provide competition and with that, increase performance levels.

Raising standards will only help the club in their quest to be in the promotion mix this season, so it would be worth taking a look at temporary goalkeeping options they can pursue.