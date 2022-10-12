Opinion: Why West Brom key figure should be in the firing line following February comments

When Steve Bruce was appointed West Bromwich Albion boss in February, CEO Ron Gourlay revealed to the Express and Star that the 61-year-old was on a shortlist of one.

This was a confident comment – and a risky one too considering the fact Bruce struggled majorly towards the end of his spell at Newcastle United and had endured a turbulent time on Tyneside.

It was a major surprise to see the experienced manager back in action so quickly – because he would have benefitted from taking time away from the game after arguing with journalists, receiving abuse on social media, and struggling to deliver results during some of his time at St James’ Park.

That was a red flag straight away – but Gourlay seemed convinced that he had picked the right man following the departure of Valerien Ismael – with the Baggies still having a chance of securing a top-six finish at the time of his appointment.

Considering the strength of their squad, it could even be argued that they should have finished in the play-off zone despite their decline under Ismael, but ended up finishing in 10th place.

Already, that “shortlist of one” comment looked to have backfired and things never really improved at The Hawthorns despite some of their summer signings, such as John Swift and Jed Wallace, causing excitement.

And with Albion now in 22nd place, Gourlay needs to be held accountable for his decision not to undertake a thorough recruitment process, even though a quick appointment was ideal to try and give them a decent chance of remaining in the promotion mix.

He should also be criticised for his delay in dismissing Bruce. Although some would praise him for being patient, the 61-year-old had the chance to prove himself during the final few months of the 2021/22 campaign and that would have made a sacking a number of weeks ago justified.

It’s not as if they undertook a major rebuild – and Bruce simply had to do better with the players he had at his disposal – so making a change during the international break would have been logical ahead of a very busy set of fixtures.

Instead, the former Newcastle boss’ successor will have very little time to implement his ideas between games and that could prove to be costly for them in their quest to be competing at the right end of the division this season.

Following a disastrous spell at Reading where he oversaw a period of heavy spending without success, he hasn’t exactly made the best start to life at The Hawthorns either and this is why his work should come under the spotlight in the coming days and months.