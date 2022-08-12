Opinion: Why Watford talisman’s stance on likely Nottingham Forest switch is understandable

Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis is eager to join Premier League side Nottingham Forest according to the Evening Standard, with a deal now being agreed in principle.

The Reds are currently in need of more attacking firepower to give them the best chance of remaining in the Premier League beyond next year – an issue that has become particularly noticeable following Lewis Grabban’s departure.

Taiwo Awoniyi, Sam Surridge, Brennan Johnson and Lyle Taylor may be available as options for Steve Cooper at this stage – but that front line may not be sufficient to keep Forest at the top level.

There’s every chance Awoniyi could be a success after recording 15 goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances last term and Brennan Johnson will only get better – but Sam Surridge may need some time to adapt to the top level as well as Johnson even when considering how prolific the duo were last season.

And Taylor isn’t exactly one of the first names on the teamsheet at the City Ground, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Birmingham City.

This is what makes Dennis a potentially exceptional addition if they can get this deal over the line – and the Nigerian is rightly jumping at the opportunity to ply his trade in the East Midlands.

But why?

Firstly, there’s a real chance he could become one of the first names on the teamsheet under Cooper with the 3-4-1-2 system in mind, with this being Awoniyi’s first time in England and Johnson’s first time in the top flight.

Of course the existing Forest duo could start together ahead of Dennis – but the competition in the forward department should help to take his game to new levels, though he should get plenty of playing minutes if he can perform like he did last term.

Registering 10 goals and six assists in 33 league appearances during the 2021/22 campaign, that’s the sort of record that will help to keep the Reds afloat in the top tier if others like Awoniyi, Johnson and Jesse Lingard can contribute.

This mix between competition and the likelihood of the 24-year-old winning plenty of game time is a happy medium that should help the forward to develop further – and there may not be a shortage of service to him either with the likes of Lingard and wing-backs Neco Williams and Harry Toffolo all dangerous in the final third.

Inserting a release clause in a potential contract agreement may be wise because this is a huge transition period for Forest and there’s a chance they may spend the campaign in or around the relegation zone, perhaps understandably.

He won’t want to find himself in the second tier again in a year, though the Reds have a real chance of having a bright future if everything clicks into place.