Opinion: Why Watford switch could be the best move for Blackpool star amid Rangers and West Brom interest

Watford scouted Blackpool striker Jerry Yates at the weekend, according to a report from The Sun.

However, the Hornets aren’t alone in their quest to recruit the 25-year-old, with West Bromwich Albion, Premier League duo AFC Bournemouth and Brentford and Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers just some of the teams believed to have cast their eyes on the forward during Saturday afternoon’s clash against Preston North End.

Scoring a brace against the Lilywhites, Yates certainly hasn’t done his chances of a January move any harm, taking his tally up to eight goals in 16 league games so far this season as one of the first names on the teamsheet under Michael Appleton.

The Gers were the first side reported to be interested in the forward – but they face an uncertain time north of the border with Giovanni van Bronckhorst under pressure at Ibrox amid their struggles in Europe.

If he manages to limp through to January but is still struggling at that point, it may be unwise for Yates to make the move to Glasgow.

Not only would van Bronckhorst’s successor potentially leave him out of their plans – but it’s also a long move away and it could become damaging for his mental wellbeing if he isn’t one of the first names on the teamsheet.

England may be similar to Scotland – but it’s still a completely different location and that’s why Tom Lawrence was brave to make the move to Rangers during the summer.

And looking at the two EFL options, there’s every chance he could become an important figure for both sides at Vicarage Road and The Hawthorns, but the two sides look set to have contrasting seasons at this stage.

The Baggies are currently struggling in the relegation zone and Yates could be the man to save them, with him, Daryl Dike, Jed Wallace and John Swift all likely to get themselves enough goals between them to secure their safety.

Imminent appointment Carlos Corberan has operated with a 3-4-3 before – and if he can play a diamond in this system with Swift in an advanced role – that could allow the ex-Chelsea man to be in the starting lineup with Yates on the left, Wallace on the right and Dike through the middle.

However, forcing his way into the starting lineup won’t be a piece of cake for the Blackpool man, especially with Grady Diangana, Matt Phillips and Karlan Grant available as wing options.

Grant should be seen as an especially big threat as a player that can ply his trade on the left, up front and can get in and amongst the goals, making him a similar player to Yates in those aspects.

At Watford, he would be working under a previous promotion-winning boss in Slaven Bilic with the Hornets having a decent chance of getting themselves back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, making this move a clear step up from the Seasiders.

He may also win more game time at Vicarage Road, potentially going head-to-head with Ken Sema for a starting spot.

As well as this, he may also get the opportunity to start ahead of Vakoun Bayo and Rey Manaj up top as a player that has far more Championship experience than both, with Keinan Davis’ injury record potentially giving Yates confidence that he will be in contention for a start up top even if Sema retains his place on the left.

And the chance to link up with the Hornets would be just as exciting as the potential opportunity he would get at The Hawthorns, with Joao Pedro in the ten position, Ismaila Sarr on the right and Davis up top.

That front line would give the Baggies a run for their money – and with Yates’ goals included – they would certainly have the firepower needed to get themselves back to the top flight.

And with the Hornets having a better chance of top-tier football than Albion at this stage, the 25-year-old could be well served making the switch to Hertfordshire.

You could argue Bilic is in just as much danger at Vicarage Road as van Bronckhorst is at Ibrox – but the former is a promotion-winning manager from his time at West Brom and should be able to keep his side at the top end of the division.

And with some fans furious about Rob Edwards’ dismissal earlier this season, owner Gino Pozzo may be more reluctant to pull the trigger again.